🔥Number of people who have died in England after contracting coronavirus rises by 367🔥

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in News Leave a reply
A total of 1,651 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in England have died, up 367 from 1,284 on Monday, NHS England said.

