🔥Number of people who have died in England after contracting coronavirus rises by 159🔥

March 30, 2020
The number of people who have died in England after contracting coronavirus is now 1,284, a rise of 159, NHS England said.

The patients were aged between 32 and 98 years old and all but four, aged between 56 and 87 years old, had underlying health conditions.

