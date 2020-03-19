🔥Number of people tested positive for coronavirus in UK hits 3,269 as death toll rises to 144🔥

The number of people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK has reached 3,269 as the death toll rose to 144.

Health officials said there have been 3,269 cases in the UK as of 9am on Thursday. 

At the same time on Wednesday, 2,626 people had tested positive since the outbreak began.

Health officials also said that as of 1pm on Thursday, 144 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK. 

More follows…

