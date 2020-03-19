🔥Number of people tested positive for coronavirus in UK hits 3,269 as death toll rises to 144🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK has reached 3,269 as the death toll rose to 144.

Health officials said there have been 3,269 cases in the UK as of 9am on Thursday.

At the same time on Wednesday, 2,626 people had tested positive since the outbreak began.

Health officials also said that as of 1pm on Thursday, 144 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}