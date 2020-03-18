🔥Number of people in UK tested positive for coronavirus hits 2,626🔥

March 18, 2020
number-of-people-in-uk-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-hits-2,626

The number of people who have tested positive in the UK for coronavirus is 2,626.

The figure is correct as of 9am on Wednesday morning and includes all those who have been diagnosed since the outbreak began.

At the same time on Tuesday, the figure was at 1,950. 

