🔥Number of coronavirus patients being treated in UK hospitals passes 10,000 with a third in London🔥

The number of people being treated in hospital in the UK with coronavirus has passed 10,000 – around a third of which are hospitalised in London.

Out of the 10,767 people hospitalised in the UK, medical director of NHS England Stephen Powis said around a third of those are being treated in London.

Professor Powis said that the rate of hospitalisation of cases for Covid-19 was still increasing, as was expected at this stage of the epidemic.

However, he said that if the number of infections started to drop, then in the next few weeks the “hope” was that the number of hospitalisations would also begin to fall.

MD of NHS England, Professor Stephen Powis (via REUTERS)

“The good news here is that that line is not going up very steeply but we are not out of the woods. We need to keep our foot on the pedal,” he said.

The new figure was announced at the latest Downing Street Covid-19 briefing, where Michael Gove also announced new ventilators for the NHS would be available from next week.

He said: “I can announce that this weekend the first of thousands of new ventilator devices will roll off the production line and be delivered to the NHS next week.

“From there, they will be rapidly distributed to the frontline.”

