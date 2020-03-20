Nudie musical ‘Hair’ got a cold shoulder from the city of St. Louis 50 years ago

ST. LOUIS • Doris Bass was a young widow and Republican tenderfoot in a Democratic ward. In 1969, she doggedly knocked on doors and beat two-term incumbent Thomas O’Shea by 19 votes.She had bigger ambitions than serving the Tower Grove Park neighborhood on the Board of Aldermen. Only eight months into representing the 15th Ward, Bass announced she was running for U.S. Senate.Far away in New York, the counterculture musical “Hair” was playing Broadway to hip audiences. Thin on plot but generous with decibels, it included the songs “Age of Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In.” The musical slammed the Vietnam War, the draft, parents and traditional morality and included a brief scene of nudity. Hair was set to run in St. Louis.On Jan. 16, 1970, Bass filed legislation to ban Hair from local stages. Critics accused her of a campaign stunt, and it worked. It also scratched across a raw cultural divide.Bass said she was “trying to restore the American sense of decency.” She said she was representing the sentiments of her native South Side, where many working-class people had had enough of the hippies.Predictably, the hearings on her bill made for bad theater.On Feb. 18, dozens of long-haired young people crowded the room. Bass scolded them for “interfering” and said, “You ought to be in school!”One young woman said she was — at City Hall with her college civics class.Alderman Henry Stolar, representing the trendy Central West End, warned the bill would make St. Louis a “cultural backwater.” The exasperated committee chairman, Albert “Red” Villa of Carondelet, muttered, “We’re in a state of chaos here.”In a replay one week later, Bass accused her young critics of “trying to force radical views on a society that wants peace and order.”The board adopted her modified anti-obscenity bill in a 16-11 vote on March 20. Mayor Alfonso J. Cervantes signed it, calling the bill “a symbol of public rejection of growing permissiveness.”With little for a campaign but her quotable right-wing self, Bass was trounced in the 1970 GOP primary by state Attorney General John Danforth, who narrowly lost the November election to Democratic U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington. (Danforth won a senate seat six years later.)Hair didn’t arrive in St. Louis until Nov. 2, 1971, and only after St. Louis Circuit Judge Lackland Bloom flew to Kansas City, watched a performance and ruled it not obscene. Dueling pickets marched outside the American Theater, 416 North Ninth Street, on opening night. Four police officers who attended the sold-out opener called it stupid but not worth shutting down.Bass kept battling the counterculture, facing hecklers in 1972 in a packed auditorium at St. Louis Community College in Forest Park, where she responded, “Your disagreement doesn’t ruffle me.”But she lost her aldermanic seat in 1973 to Democrat Geraldine Osborn.Bass remarried and ran unsuccessfully three more times in Republican primaries, the last in 2002 for U.S. Senate. She died in 2014.

St. Louis Alderman Doris Bass, a Republican representing the 15th Ward, shortly after she filed a bill on Jan. 16, 1970, to ban the counterculture musical “Hair” from St. Louis stages. Bass tangled with young opponents of her bill during hearings at City Hall, telling them, “You ought to be in school!” The board adopted a modified form of her anti-obscenity bill, and “Hair” and its brief nude scene didn’t play in St. Louis until November 1971. (Lloyd Spainhower/Post-Dispatch)

Alderman Doris Bass, R-15th Ward, with fellow board member Henry Stolar, D-25th Ward. Stolar opposed her bill, saying it would make St. Louis a “cultural backwater.” They are shown at a debate sponsored by the journalism organization Sigma Delta Chi in March 1970, shortly after the aldermen adopted her bill. The gathering voted to urge Mayor Alfonso J. Cervantes to veto it, but gave Bass points for vigorous defense. Cervantes signed the bill. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch)

St. Louis Alderman Doris Bass, R-15th Ward, campaigns for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate outside the Monsanto Co. plant south of downtown on Aug. 2, 1970, two days before the primary. She lost by more than 3-to-1 to Missouri Attorney General John Danforth, who then lost the November general election but was elected senator six years later. Bass lost her aldermanic seat two years later. She sought GOP nominations three more times. (Louis Phillips/Post-Dispatch)

Alonzo Evans, an employee of the American Theater at 416 North Ninth Street, fills the marquee on Oct. 7, 1971, with the announcement that “Hair” was booked for a run. He added a question mark because a judge hadn’t yet ruled on whether the city anti-obscenity ordinance, first proposed by Alderman Doris Bass, would keep the show away. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch)

St. Louis Circuit Judge Lackland Bloom leaves a theater in Kansas City, where he saw a performance of “Hair” on Oct. 21, 1971. He ruled later that the play was “not exactly Peter Pan” but wasn’t obscene, either. (Post-Dispatch)

A supporter of the musical “Hair” draws up her sign moments before joining the action outside the American Theater, 416 North Ninth Street, on opening night, Nov. 2, 1971. Supporters and opponents of the counterculture musical filled the sidewalk. (Ted Dargan/Post-Dispatch)

Pickets for and against “Hair” join in the opening-night crush outside the American Theater on Nov. 2, 1971. (Ted Dargan/Post-Dispatch)

Members of the cast of “Hair” at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park in December 1971, which performed shortly after the first professional run at the American Theater. The shows at the college were on behalf of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War. (Ken MacSwan/Post-Dispatch)

Anita Krpan of south St. Louis County and Lynn Humphrey of Ferguson were in the cast of the first run of “Hair” in St. Louis. The cast was a mix of local and New York talent. (Michael Baldridge/Post-Dispatch)

Members of the cast of “Hair” at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park in December 1971, which performed shortly after the first professional run at the American Theater. The shows at the college were on behalf of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War. (Ken MacSwan/Post-Dispatch)

