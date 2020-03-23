🔥NRL season suspended in Australia due to coronavirus crisis🔥

The National Rugby League (NRL) season in Australia has now been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Monday, NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said: “The advice has changed and as it does, so do we.

“We have made the unprecedented decision to suspended the 2020 season. We would not have reached this point had the situation not changed so dramatically.

“Our priority is to give our game the best chance of a long and sustainable future.

“We have asked players not to turn up for training tomorrow. There will be a lot of uncertainty amongst players and we will try and give as much support as we possibly can.

“NRL’s office is closed until May 1 and all staff have been asked to take annual leave immediately.”

Australian Rugby League (ARL) chairman Peter V’landys said the decision would have “catastrophic” consequences for the sport.

