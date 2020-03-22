🔥NRL continues amid coronavirus pandemic despite Australian Football League announcing suspension🔥

Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) action will continue for the time being despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it has been confirmed.

While much of sport across the globe has now been shut down amid the pandemic, the league announced that the current Telstra Premiership season is set to go on until the Government recommends to stop matches.

“We have, and always will, stringently follow all government health advice and medical protocols to protect the health and safety of the community, and our players,” said NRL CEO Todd Greenberg.

“At this stage, our intent is to play on and we remain committed to the continuation of the 2020 season as far as government advice allows it.”

That decision comes despite the Australian Football League (AFL) announcing on Sunday that they were suspending the 2020 campaign after one round of fixtures until at least late May amid restrictions on non-essential domestic travel revealed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The AFL Women’s competition is also being halted immediately, with no Premiership Cup set to be awarded this year.

Former Australian rugby league captain Brad Fittler believes the AFL’s situation is different to the NRL’s predicament because their competition is played in more states.

“There is a difference between the two sports in that we do a lot less travel than the AFL. If there is some sort of way the NRL can go forward that would be on the back of that,” Fittler told Channel Nine.

The AFL season has now been officially suspended (Getty Images)

“They (the AFL) have got two teams in Western Australia, two teams in South Australia, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne so it takes a lot of travel. If there is an advantage to the NRL it would be the fact that it is predominantly played in two states.

“I know that there is a huge meeting that is going to go on tonight and I am gathering what happens there is going to be the decider about whether the NRL goes forward and plays any games.”

A federal government national cabinet meeting on Sunday night will likely influence further decisions on the NRL’s status. Australian Prime Minister Morrison announced the government would work with both the NRL and AFL moving forward.

“I would say not. It’s not the end of sport.” Morrison said in a media conference.”I’m sure we can work with both of those agencies with their respective states and CMOs (chief medical officers) at a federal level.

“If there are new arrangements that need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of everyone they may be possible but I’m not going to pre-empt those outcomes, but I’m sure we can work those issues through on a practical case-by-case basis.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association.