🔥NP Explained: How do primaries and caucuses work?🔥

The U.S. Democratic Party presidential primaries and caucuses are underway.

The winning Democratic candidate, after a months-long process, will square off against Donald Trump in November 2020.

Some states hold primaries, others use caucuses, and some states use both.

Both are run in order to select the thousands of delegates who will elect a presidential nominee at the party’s national convention in the summer.

Primaries, run by the state itself, allow citizens to anonymously vote for their desired nominee.

Caucuses are run by the parties themselves, and members publicly vote for their candidates by gathering into representative groups.

The winner of each state county then receives a delegate selected to vote for them at the convention.