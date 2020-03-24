‘Now it’s our family,’ cousin of St. Louis woman who died from coronavirus says

ST. LOUIS — The family of the woman who was the first city resident to die from the coronavirus says others should learn from her death. The woman, Jazmond Dixon, 31, died Sunday evening, according to her cousin Belafae Johnson Jr. “At one point this was just a news blurb about something we heard going on in China, and now it’s our family,” Johnson said. “This is real. If there’s anyone out there that thinks they are immune to this, look at us, look at Jazmond.” Dixon went to a St. Louis urgent care facility on March 17 with flu-like symptoms, Johnson said. Staff there told her to go to a hospital emergency room, where she was admitted, he said.By Thursday, Dixon was put on a ventilator because her oxygen levels had dropped, and by Friday her test results came back positive for COVID-19, Johnson said. She died two days later. Johnson said the family knew of no underlying health issues affecting his cousin. The city’s health director said on Monday that Dixon had not traveled recently. The number of positive tests for the coronavirus has steadily risen in the state with at least 183 known cases as of Monday. Dixon and at least three other people in Missouri have died. Dixon graduated from Harris-Stowe State University, obtained her master’s degree from Lindenwood University, and worked in the business field, her cousin said. Johnson described his cousin as fun, loyal to her family and “the life of the party.” She also helped take care of her mother, he said. Johnson, who is the pastor of Purposed Church in Mascoutah, said the family is still figuring out funeral arrangements. They cannot have the big funeral that Dixon “should have,” her cousin said, because of social distancing limitations set to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Johnson said the family had a message for others. “We want people to stop mis-spreading information about this virus and listen to what the officials are saying,” Johnson said. “Nothing about this is normal.” • COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

Also on Friday, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.