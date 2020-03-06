🔥Noughts & Crosses lead actors Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza say 'making this series felt like therapy'🔥

When Malorie Blackman published her novel Noughts + Crosses 19 years ago, Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza, stars of the BBC’s new TV adaptation, were both four years old.

Unlike many of their peers, neither read the book growing up, but un­beknown to them, both were living the opposite of their future on-screen ­reality: Rowan as a “free” white man in a tolerant, multicultural London; Baduza as an “othered” black woman in a post-apartheid South Africa racked by racial tensions.

The star-studded series, filmed in Cape Town but set in a fictional London known as Albion, flips these realities on their head. For anyone unfamiliar with Blackman’s award-winning novel, the story follows star-crossed lovers Callum and Sephy in an alternate world where white people (Noughts) are the oppressed underclass and black people (Crosses) are the ruling one per cent.

Newcomer Baduza, 23, plays Sephy, a Cross and daughter of uncompromising Home Secretary Kamal Hadley; Peaky Blinders star Rowan, 23, plays Callum, a Nought and son of the Hadley family’s housekeeper.

Author Malorie Blackman attending the Noughts and Crosses premiere earlier this week (Getty Images)

“I’m grateful for the experience,” Rowan tells me, a year on from filming and the day after the series premiere in Brixton. Filming gave him a taste of what it was like to be on the other side: in one scene, his character is the only Nought at a military training camp of Crosses.

“Even though it was fictional, man you could feel it,” he says, seriously. It was the first time he’d ever been “the only one of something” and it showed him what it might feel like when “the things you get isolated for are things you can’t change: your voice, your accent, your skin tone”.

For Baduza, filming also hit her hard — for opposite reasons. “It felt like a therapy session,” she says.

“Living as a black woman in this world, my lived experience has been being treated as someone less than.” At school, she had to wear her hair in cornrows because her natural hair was seen as “unprofessional and unkempt”. On screen, she wears regal, vibrant clothes and natural afro hair.

Filming the series in her native South Africa was moving. “It’s only been 24 years since the end of apartheid so everything’s still raw, you can still feel it,” she says, recalling how filming riot and political scenes “in reverse” there felt “intense”.

She enjoyed showing the rest of the cast around her hometown, and for Rowan, staying 12 hours away from home for six months brought him closer to the rest of the cast, which included Mamma Mia’s Josh Dylan as Callum’s brother and Cold Feet’s Helen Baxendale as his mother. Stormzy even makes a cameo appearance as a newspaper editor.

“He’s how you’d imagine him to be and more: a very sweet, humble, hardworking guy,” smiles Rowan, who shares a scene with the grime star in one episode. “I wasn’t on set that day but I made sure I met him,” laughs Baduza.

Baduza’s character begins the series with a boyfriend, and ­Callum joins the army, neither of which are in the book, so fans familiar with the original storyline will be “kept on their toes”.

Central couple: Rowan and Baduza in the hotly-anticipated series (BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

Both Rowan and Baduza watched the first episode live on BBC 1 last night because “there’s that added magic when the rest of the world is watching it”, and they are excited to hear fans’ reactions, both good and bad, “because it’s when we are uncomfortable that real growth and change can occur”, says Baduza.

“People will be uncomfortable seeing themselves in a light they’ve never seen themselves in, but I think it’ll really challenge people’s mindsets and perception of reality. Ultimately, that’s what we want.”

All six episodes of Noughts & Crosses are now available on iPlayer​