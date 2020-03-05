🔥Noughts & Crosses cast: Meet the stars of BBC One's new drama🔥

The television adaptation of Noughts and Crosses finally kicks off tonight, bringing to life Malorie Blackman’s powerful Young Adult novel that has captured readers since its release in 2001.

The BBC One series depicts an alternate world in which a black ruling class wield power over the white underclass, while two star-crossed lovers, Sephy and Callum, connect across racial divides.

Being Human creator Toby Whithouse is the lead writer for the series, which was filmed in South America.

The adaptation has made slight changes to Blackman’s novel, most notably that its leads, Callum and Sephy, have been aged up into their late teens.

So who is in the cast for Noughts and Crosses, and what else have they starred in? Meet them here…

Masali Baduza as Sephy Hadley

(BBC)

In the lead role of Sephy is Masali Baduza, a relative newcomer from South Africa.

Baduza previously starred in Trackers, a South African crime series set in Cape Town, as well as a short film titled The Fighter.

According to the i paper, Baduza studied acting at the New York Film Academy campus in Los Angeles.

She told the publication that the series was pertinent to her, having experienced racism growing up in South Africa.

““There was a list of hairstyles that black girls could have,” sWe couldn’t wear natural afros because it was deemed unprofessional and unkempt. If you broke the rules, you were punished.”

Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor

Jack Rowan, 23, may be familiar to UK viewers from Peaky Blinders, on which he played Bonnie Gold.

(BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

Rowan, who was born and raised in Pimlico, made his breakthrough in Channel 4’s Born to Kill in 2017.

He has also starred in Silent Witness and Simon Amstell’s Benjamin.

He initially wanted to become a boxer before discovering acting: “The discipline that boxing taught me is the same discipline I carry onto acting,” he told Vogue UK.

“If I haven’t trained hard, I’m not going to be fit enough and I’m going to get found out. Just as if I haven’t done my homework for a role, I’m going to get found out.”

Jonathan Ayaji as Lekan

While Noughts and Crosses will be London-born Jonathan Ayaji’s first major TV role, the star has appeared in a number of stage productions.

Jonathan Ayaji (right) in Noughts & Crosses (BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

He starred in The Brothers Size at the Young Vic and was in Inua Williams’ Three Sisters for the National Theatre.

Ayaji is set to have a major 2020, with his role in Noughts & Crosses followed by a supporting role in Wonder Woman: 1984.

Kiké Brimah as Minerva Hadley

Apart from small roles in shows such as Death in Paradise, Noughts and Crosses will be London-based Kiké Brimah’s first major TV role.

Kiké Brimah in Noughts & Crosses (BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

The actress has appeared in a number of theatre productions, and trained at ArtsEd in Chiswick.

She stars as Minerva, Sephy’s older sister, in Noughts and Crosses.

Josh Dylan as Jude McGregor

Josh Dylan may be recognisable to viewers for his role in The End of the Fing World, or his turn as a young Stellan Skarsgard in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

(BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

He also had roles in the films Allied and The Little Stranger, and trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

He plays the hot-headed Jude in Noughts and Crosses, Callum’s brother.

Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor

British actress Helen Baxendale is perhaps best known for her role as Ross’s controlling girlfriend Emily in Friends in the 90s.

(BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

She also played Rachel in Cold Feet, and more recently starred in the British sitcom Cuckoo.

She plays Callum and Jude’s mother Meggie in Noughts and Crosses, who works for the wealthy Hadley family.

Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor

British actor Ian Hart’s most famous role was as Professor Quirrel in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The Liverpool-born actor, who plays Callum and Jude’s father in Noughts and Crosses, more recently appeared in films such as God’s Own Country and Mary Queen of Scots, and the TV series The Last Kingdom.

Paterson Joseph as Kamal Hadley

Paterson Joseph and Bonnie Mbuli (BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

Paterson Joseph plays Sephy’s father.

Joseph was a regular in Peep Show, playing Mark Corrigan’s boss Alan Johnson.

More recently, he starred as DCI Wes Leyton in Law & Order: UK and in the BBC One drama Rellik.

He has also performed extensively on stage, recently playing Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic Theatre.

Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley

A star in her native South Africa, Mbuli has gained fame as an actress and television personality.

British viewers may recognise her for her role as Zindzi Mandela in Clint Eastwood’s film Invictus, or as Sgt Grace Mthembu in the Kenneth Branagh series Wallander.

She plays Jasmine in Noughts and Crosses, mother to Sephy and Kamal’s wife.

Shaun Dingwall as Jack Dorn

(BBC/Mammoth Screen/Ilze Kitshoff)

Shaun Dingwall has appeared in other British TV shows such as Doctor Who, in which he played Rose’s father Pete, and Rowan Atkinson’s crime drama Maigret.

He plays Dorn in Noughts and Crosses, a rebel associated with Jude.

Noughts & Crosses premieres Thursday, March 5 at 9pm on BBC One.