🔥Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirms he has coronavirus🔥

Nottingham Forest’s Greek owner, Evangelos Marinakis, has revealed he has coronavirus.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Marinakis said: “The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know.

“I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctor’s instructions. I strongly advice all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

Nottingham Forest played Millwall in the Championship on Friday night and Marinakis was at the City Ground for the game.

It has been reported that he met the Forest squad, who may now have to self-isolate for two weeks if they came into contact with the owner. Millwall may have to follow similar protocol.

Forest said in a statement on their official website that Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece on Monday afternoon and did not show any symptoms during his short stay in Nottingham.

“The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken,” Forest said.

“Until this time the club will be making no further comment.”

Marinakis is also the owner of Greek giants Olympiacos, who are due to face Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday night.

That match is already scheduled to be held behind closed doors, but there are now questions over whether it will will take place at all following suggestions that Wolves have requested a postponement.