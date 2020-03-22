Notice to our subscribers regarding COVID-19

To our subscribers,The safety and well-being of those in our community is our highest priority. We’re closely monitoring the latest information on COVID-19 and are being diligent in having our employees and carriers follow the recommendations established by the World Health Organization.According to WHO, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.” Also among the WHO recommendations is to, “keep informed and follow the advice of the local health authorities.”One important way to stay informed is by reading your daily newspaper. Thank you for your support as we continue to deliver timely and accurate news and information to you in these difficult times.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

What does it take to get tested for coronavirus in Missouri? The bar is high.

Casinos in Missouri close at midnight Tuesday, driving teests are suspended, the Arch’s tram rides are off. Keep up on updates Tuesday with this live blog of coronavirus news.

Two attendees who reside outside the state of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19. They were symptomatic while attending the event.

Missouri announced its first death, St. Louis puts 10-person limit on gatherings, Illinois cases soar to 288, with a third in St. Clair County and the government wants $500 billion to Americans – soon.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Restaurants and casinos in Illinois are closing today; keep up on updates Monday with this live blog of coronavirus news.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.