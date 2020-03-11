‘Nothing like this in the whole world.’ 40 years ago the McDonald’s on the riverfront opened

Judelle Davis christens the floating McDonalds with a bottle of champagne on March 11, 1980. Her husband, Dr. Benjamin H. Davis Sr., was the restaurant’s owner. Scott Dine/Post-Dispatch photo.

On March 11, 1980, the world’s first floating McDonald’s opened on the St. Louis riverfront. It was a Landing fixture for 20 years before closing in 2000 for business reasons. Here was our original coverage of the opening.The world’s first floating McDonald’s restaurant opened today on the St. Louis riverfront in the form of a 19th-century riverboat.The stationary sidewheeler, which is moored just south of the Gateway Arch, is the fourth McDonald’s franchise owned by Dr. Benjamin H. Davis Sr.The newest riverfront attraction will employ 200 people, and Davis hopes many of them will be young blacks making their first step into the business world.”McDonald’s is the most business for blacks.” Davis ideal said Monday during christening ceremonies for the restaurant. “Its strong point – management experience – is blacks’ weakest point when they try to run a business.”I’ve practiced dentistry for 30 years, and I like people. One of the greatest things I enjoy is developing young people. When I can take a youngster in high school or college and train them to run a million-dollar operation and make it pay off, it pays off for them on and on and on. “The idea for a riverfront McDonald’s originated about four years ago in the mind of Samuel Haynes, who at that time was the company’s real estate manager in the St. Louis area. Haynes, who now has a similar position in Los Angeles, said the notion was not born in an attack of double vision while looking at the Gateway Arch.”McDonald’s is interested in special feeding,” Haynes said amidst a special spread of liver pate, fresh fruit and small beef and ham sandwiches, far from the Big Macs and Egg McMuffins.

The floating McDonald’s on the St. Louis riverfront, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

“If we can find a large group of people together, we should be able to feed them, The Arch draws more than 3 million people a year,” Haynes said. First we asked if we could have space in the museum under the arch, but the government told us they weren’t interested in making the space available to private enterprise.”Then we looked down at the river and saw a lot of people taking advantage of it, so we thought there was no reason why a company as adaptable and progressive as McDonald’s couldn’t do it.”There was some opposition in the Board of Aldermen, particularly from members who feared McDonald’s golden arches would compete with or exploit their stainless-steel neighbor. But the issue was Settled, and a 25-year lease for the franchise was signed in February 1979.The boat, built on a former cement barge, seats 134 persons inside and 200 more on open-air decks. It weighs 702 tons and measures more than 185 feet in length and 50 feet to the top of its twin smokestacks.Officials expect it to generate more than $100,000 in tax revenue annually. Besides employing black youths, Davis used area black artists to complete the boat’s decor.Fashion designer Raymond S. Dennis came up with special costumes for the restaurant’s crew, including an admiral’s outfit for Davis; artist Charles Pearson’s wood plank murals and paintings help give the boat an authentic atmosphere.Prices at the restaurant are a few cents higher than at Davis’ other McDonald’s Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway and 4005 Lindell Boulevard and 809 St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis. But Davis says the prices will be welcomed by families visiting the riverfront. “The average restaurant check on the riverfront now is $6,” he said. “Ours will be $1.90 or $2.10. You know what that will mean to people with families.”

The Double Big Mac, which costs $5.49, has four burger patties. It has 720 calories and 43 grams of fat.

Before Davis’ wife, Judelle, christened the boat by breaking a bottle of champagne on the flagpole on its bow on her second try Pat Flynn, a senior vice president for McDonald’s at its Oak Brook, 111., headquarters, hinted that although the St. Louis restaurant is the world’s first floating McDonald’s it is not likely to be the last.”We have nothing like this in the whole world,” said Flynn, who formerly was stationed in St. Louis. “A franchise operator in Hong Kong and Singapore was in our office the other day and expressed an interest in doing something like his in Hong Kong harbor.”

The Diamonds Restaurant

Post-Dispatch clipping from closing day.

The original Diamonds opened in 1919 on Route 66 at Route 100. The building’s shape provided its name. In the 1930s and 40s, as many as 70 buses a day would stop at the Diamonds.In 1959, Highway 44 opened, and 10 years later, The Diamonds relocated to a spot right along that highway.On Sept. 11, 1995, The Diamonds Restaurant on Highway 44 at Highway 100 in Gray Summit served its last dinner.

Arcelia’s in St. Louis

Image via Facebook

The original Arcelia’s Mexicana Restaurant enjoyed a 20-year run before closing in 2010.It was replaced by a second version, started by the daughter of the original Arcelia Sanchez. It lasted for about a year, from its 2012 opening to its 2013 closure.But during its life, customers swore by the authentic recipes that were handwritten in Spanish and carried down from an earlier generation.

Beffa’s in St. Louis

Friday May 27, 2011 – St. Louis – Michael Beffa, right, serves a long line of customers Friday on the last day of business after announcing that his family’s restaurant, Beffa’s, is closing after 113 years in business. It was the oldest restaurant in St. Louis. Christian Gooden cgooden@post-dispatch

Christian Gooden

With a 113-year history, Beffa’s was a popular hangout spot for power brokers and celebrities alike.The restaurant was famous for being signless, as well as its cafeteria style dining. As Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan wrote: “Eventually, the fact that there was no sign became part of the fabric of the place. You knew about it or you didn’t.”It opened as a saloon in 1898, and served its last meal in May 2011.

Big Boy’s in Wright City

The Big Boy’s Restaurant in Wright City closed after the owner failed to pay sales tax on activities at his restaurant. Post-Dispatch photo.

Post-Dispatch photo

It was famous for its fried chicken dinners, an unpretentious family place about 60 miles west of St. Louis.Founded in 1924, the restaurant’s motto was “Satisfy that hungry customer.” And the fried chicken did the job.Diners sat at long harvest style tables. Even if there were only two in a party, they would get a piece of the big tables. The restaurant closed in 2005.

Busch’s Grove in Ladue

Busch’s Grove in Ladue in 2009. Laurie Skrivan | Post-Dispatch

Laurie Skrivan

When Busch’s Grove restaurant — the original — closed in 2003, it marked the end of a very long era.The original restaurant had been in business for more than a century, serving luminaries like Theodore Roosevelt and Stan Musial. It was a summertime gathering spot for the St. Louis elite.With its gazebos and country club atmosphere, it drew names like Harry S Truman, Will Rogers and Charles Lindbergh over its decades.But it came down to a business decision for the owners. A 2005 reincarnation lasted until 2008. It was followed by a gourmet grocery store; that closed in 2011.WOULD IT MAKE IAN’S TOP 100?

Casa Gallardo chain

Tortilla Soup from the original Casa Gallardo’s at City Coffeehouse & Creperie in Clayton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle, scordle@post-dispatch.com

Stephanie S. Cordle

The original Casa Gallardo in West Port Plaza opened in 1975. Its owner, Ramon Gallardo had one goal, which was to serve the best Mexican foods he remembered from his childhood. For more than 30 years, Casa Gallardo served patrons dishes such as tortilla soup, chile rellenos, corn cake, fried ice cream and a host of others. In 2012, the last of the four St. Louis area restaurants closed. The operators cited tough economic times.

Copia in St. Louis

Copia at 1122 Washington Avenue has closed. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

After a 14-year run in downtown St. Louis, Copia called it quits in January 2019. But it didn’t go quietly.Owner Amer Hawatmeh blamed the closure on parking problems, protests and the city’s leadership. He said fewer people were willing to brave downtown.

Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights

The Dandy Inn closed in January 2017.

Video frame grab

After 40 years of serving Fairview Heights folks chicken wings and fish dinners, the Dandy Inn called it quits in early 2017.The restaurant and bar, complete with outdoor seating and a playground for kids, opened in 1977 and stayed in one family for its run.Owner Mark Daniels said the business was still strong but he was tired of running it.

Dohack’s in south St. Louis County, Festus

Dohack’s Family Restaurant in Crystal City was a landmark for many as shown in this 2002 photograph.

DIANE L. WILSON

As a family-run restaurant, Dohack’s was in business for more than 80 years. It was famous for its atmosphere, jack salmon and hillbilly bran muffins.With locations in Festus and South St. Louis County, Dohack’s was an area favorite.But in 1993 the family closed its original restaurant in south St. Louis County and in 2002 changed the Festus location to Cisco’s, its more famous and younger cousin.And then Cisco’s morphed into Tanglewood Steakhouse, which is the most current incarnation.

Dooley’s Ltd.

Patrons stand shoulder-to-shoulder at Dooley’s Ltd. on Eighth Street in downtown St. Louis to celebrate the pub’s final day of business on St. Patrick’s Day in 2008. The pub opened in 1968 and was the oldest pub in the downtown area that hadn’t moved from its original location. Post-Dispatch photo

Oh, the cheddar burger.For nearly 40 years, Dooley’s Ltd. stood on North 8th Street in downtown St. Louis dishing up burgers to people who waited through a cafeteria-style line.Dooley’s was a landmark, until 2008 when it fried up its last burger. There was a new version of Dooley’s, called Dooley’s Beef & Brewhouse, in Midtown. But it closed in October 2015, and the old Dooley’s is gone for good.

Duff’s in Central West End

Duff’s owner Tim Kirby seats customers at the Central West End mainstay on Wednesday, June 19, 2013. Kirby and Karen Duffy are retiring after the doors close this Sunday, following their popular brunch. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

For 41 years, Duff’s was considered an essential dining experience in the Central West End.From fresh fish specials to classics like chicken marsala and creole crab, visitors could also listen to literarary readings.But after a 41-year run, Duff’s closed its doors in 2013.

Fatted Calf in Clayton

Fatted Calf in Clayton

Hilliker Corp.

When it opened in 1966, the Fatted Calf was the creation of Vince and Tony Bommarito.Known for its “calfburgers” with a trio of relishes, it changed hands over the years before it closed its doors in 2013.

Fischer’s in Belleville

Brandi Snyder, 42, a waitress at Fischer’s Restaurant in Belleville, brings a tray of food out for her customers on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Fischer’s a family owned restaurant that began in 1935, is closing Feb. 15. Snyder has worked at the restaurant for 25 years. Photo by David Carson.

David Carson

Locals favored the fried chicken at Fischer’s, a staple in Belleville for more than 80 years. It also served as a banquet center, where civic groups held meetings and ceremonies.But it closed for good in 2017, citing financial struggles.

Flaming Pit

On December 3, 1958, the first Flaming Pit restaurant opened in St. Louis at a site near what is now the Galleria. Other locations soon followed on Watson Road, Manchester, Chippewa, in Ferguson and at Village Square. The restaurant featured all-you-can eat Sunday fried chicken dinners and a special treasure chest for kids who finished their meals.It was also famous for its bread pudding and hamburgers.

Floating McDonald’s

The floating McDonald’s.

nonewz.co

How many cities could claim to be home to a floating McDonald’s?Only one – St. Louis. For more than 20 years starting in March 1980, the fast-food giant made a home on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard on a barge designed to resemble a paddle-wheeler.The Great Flood of 1993 didn’t kill it; time did. In November 2000, the restaurant said it was just too expensive and not justified to do the renovations the restaurant needed.

Forum Cafeteria, St. Louis

Many residents could probably relate to taking Christmas shopping trips with the family, looking at window displays and finishing up with lunch at Forum Cafeteria on 7th Street in downtown St. Louis. At its peak, the Forum Cafeterias had 22 locations around the country, including three in the St. Louis area. The chicken pot pie, roast beef and mashed potatoes were among the most popular comfort foods. At its peak, it would often feed 3,000 diners at lunch and another 3,500 for dinner. Alas, the downtown cafeteria closed in 1977.

Garavelli’s in south St. Louis

Garavelli’s Cafeteria on Chippewa Street in south St. Louis. Image via the restaurant’s Facebook page.

For 90 years, Garavelli’s on Chippewa was the place to go for a hearty, reasonably priced meal.But cafeterias faded from favor of diners and business slowed down. In June 2013, owner Basam “Sam” Hawatmeh – the man behind Garavelli’s since 1990 – served his last dinner from the stainless steel steam line.

Gian Peppe’s on The Hill

Gian Peppe’s was a classic Italian restaurant, with classic Italian food to match. It had the family feel most Italian restaurants are known for, and was located in the heart of The Hill.It opened in 1981 and was a success for 15 years until it closed in the mid-1990s.

The Green Parrot Inn

The Green Parrot Inn opened in the late 1930s, and during it’s heyday, this Kirkwood restaurant attracted 1,600 diners for Sunday family-style dinner during its heyday in World War II. When the restaurant served its last meal, on June 12, 1982, 800 patrons came by to say farewell. The restaurant, which was famous, for its fried chicken, was no more. “The Kentucky Colonel killed us,” an employee said. (Photo from a Green Parrot postcard)

Halls Ferry Inn in Florissant

Fried chicken strips with a honey-mustard dip sit ready for pick-up at Halls Ferry Inn in November 2000. Kitchen crew person Matt Trautman looks to prepare his next order. Post-Dispatch photo

CHRISTIAN GOODEN

When people around Florissant got hungry, they knew they could find pizza, wings and a family atmosphere at the Halls Ferry Inn.The restaurant was a staple off Highway 67 for about 40 years before it closed in 2011.

Jacks or Better, multiple locations

A restaurant that allowed – no, even encouraged – you to throw peanut shells on the floor?That concept along with burgers, beer and steaks proved popular for years to St. Louisans.St. Louisans had their pick of burgers, fishbowls of beer and peanut shells on the floor at Jacks or Better. It was a popular date night spot for couples.The chain had locations in St. Louis, Kansas City and New Orleans before they faded away in the 1980s.

Kemoll’s in downtown St. Louis

The view from Kemoll’s on the 42nd floor of the Metropolitan Square building for the Top of the Met New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2011. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

After more than 90 years in the city, fine-dining restaurant Kemoll’s left downtown in January 2019 to reopen – as Kemoll’s Chop House – in Maryland House.Owner Mark Cusumano says it was a difficult decision to leave the city generally and the Metropolitan Square building specifically. But the size – two floors covering 20,000 square feet – had become an issue. The restaurant opened in 1927 on North Grand Boulevard and moved to the Met Square building in 190.The top dishes at the restaurant when it decided to pull the downtown plug? Steaks, chops and other dishes from the grill.

King Louie’s in St. Louis

A full-size woodburning oven and stove has been built outside in the garden at King Louie’s. Cooks Stephen Ciapciak, left, and Julio Arias fill the orders Friday evening. Photo by Hillary Levin

Post-Dispatch photo

For 13 years, fans of the restaurant tucked into a semi-difficult to find location at 3800 Chouteau filled it to get the pork chop, the seafood sausage or other fresh and local food – before it was all the trend.From the time it opened in December 1994, it drew raves from its customers for the mood and food. In 2003, it made the Post-Dispatch’s readers’ list of favorite restaurants and it was recognized for its wine list in 2000. When its outdoor patio opened, it won raves. But the restaurant closed in 2007.

Kopperman’s Deli

Kopperman’s twitter

Kopperman’s Deli was a fixture in the Central West End before closing in July 2016.After 34 years, an illness forced the owners to shut it down. The deli also was a specialty grocery store.

Lemmons in south St. Louis

Lemmons was a popular restaurant, bar and live music venue for 12 years. It was once the go-to venue for live St. Louis musical talent.The bar was known for its pizza and bar atmosphere. It closed in 2014, stung by competition.

Lettuce Leaf in Clayton

Some St. Louisans say that the Lettuce Leaf was a brilliant idea, but just ahead of its time. Founded in 1976 in Clayton, the Lettuce Leaf was the creation of SLU professor William Saigh and his wife, Christine. Salads as entrees was a new idea to St. Louis, but the business worked and they opened three more St. Louis area stores and one in Kansas City. In 1991, the Saighs sold the business to some employees.

The Libertine in Clayton

The interior of The Libertine restaurant is photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Libertine is located at 7927 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

For five years, The Libertine offered upscale comfort food in Clayton.But in January 2018, its owners decided to focus their efforts on a brand-new concept. The decision ended the restaurant that was ranked in the top 100 in St. Louis in both 2016 and 2017 by restaurant critic Ian Froeb.

Miss Hullings in St. Louis

From the first restaurant at 725 Olive Street in 1929 to the other four that opened over the years, Miss Hullings restaurants were much loved by St. Louisans.The cafeteria at the corner of 11th and Locust streets was in business for nearly 60 years before it closed in 1993.What began as a successful bakery morphed into the restaurants where generations of St. Louisans would get their homestyle food at reasonable prices, and usually splurge on cakes and pies for dessert.

Noah’s Ark in St. Charles

The former Noah’s Ark restaurant and motel in St. Charles.

Suburban Journals

It opened in 1968 and while people may not remember the menu, they remember what it looked like.The restaurant just off Interstate 70 resembled an ark, complete with giant fiberglass animals looming over it.It had been called Captain Tony’s when it closed in 1995, but it’s the Noah’s Ark name that St. Louisans hold in their memory.Alas, the ark was demolished in 2007, but it did get a send-off party of sorts. CHECK OUT THE TOP 100 CURRENT RESTAURANTS

Ponticello’s in Spanish Lake

Ponticello’s Restaurant

The Spanish Lake Italian restaurant closed its doors in 2013, after 60 years in operation.The restaurant was known for its pizza, fried chicken, and family feel.

The Parkmoor in Clayton

The Parkmoor shortly before the Clayton landmark closed for good in 1999.

Before the Parkmoor closed for good in 1999, regulars and some newcomers descended on the Clayton Road and Big Bend Boulevard landmark one last time.They dined on Kingburgers and onion rings and dreamed of the day the restaurant might be rejuvenated, as owner Lou Ellen McGinley talked about.Alas, it didn’t happen. And now, the site of the old Parkmoor is just another Walgreens.

Pelican’s in south St. Louis

The old Pelican’s Restaurant was housed in a building on South Grand that dated back to 1895, and served as a home for restaurants and bars for decades.But it was perhaps best known after the Pelican family bought the property in 1945 and made it well-known for its turtle soup.And then there was the sign – a 20-foot big blue sign with a yellow and white pelican in neon lights.The restaurant changed hands many times after the Pelican family sold it in the 1970s, and the building morphed into an office building in 1987.

Pope’s Cafeteria, multiple locations

For years, St. Louisans flocked to Pope’s Cafeteria for its family atmosphere, and convenient locations.In its prime, Pope’s had 29 locations, feeding the St. Louis areas in places such as factories, malls and storefronts.In 1980, four employees were killed in the West County Mall location, and the last of the Pope’s locations in Florissant closed in 1989.

Rossino’s in Central West End

Rossino’s Restaurant in the Central West End closed in 2006. Post-Dispatch photo.

Jason E. Taylor

It was an underground Italian restaurant that opened back in the 1940s.But it closed in 2006, taking decades of meals and memories with it.Read about its final days.

Romine’s in St. Louis

Monday 11/27/2006–After nearly 75 years in business, Romine’s, a chicken-lover’s institution on St. Louis’ north side, has closed down. But in November 2006 the recipe lived on at Malone’s Grill and Pub in St. Peters, also owned by Steve Schafermeyer. The advertised special? Romine’s fried chicken. Post-Dispatch photo

Kevin Manning

In business for 75 years, customers flocked to Romine’s, famous for its fried chicken. When the restaurant closed in 2006, the owners cited rising crime in the area in the 9000 block of Riverview Drive and declining dinner sales.But the fried chicken lived on – it got added to the menu at the Malone’s Grill and Pub in St. Peters.

Wainwrights in Belleville

No, this is not an original Wainwright’s burger but there’s a resemblance.

Hamburgers and french fries, bagged up in wax paper and stuffed into paper bags to feed the hungry customers of Belleville.The owners were well-known for locking the entrance when the restaurant was full, only opening the doors again after some people had left.The hours were sporadic, but the burgers were consistent — fresh, hot and tasty. Customers getting to-go orders knew not to tarry on the way home, as the waxed paper wrappers were not the best to keep the food hot.But no one really complained. The restaurant closed sometime in the late 1970s — we think. Shenanigan’s in Belleville reportedly has a burger in the Wainwright mold.

