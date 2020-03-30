Not kid-ding around: The Humane Society will deliver baby goats to your door

A baby goat stands on the back of Jillian Alexander during a yoga class at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Mo. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. All of the baby goats from the event are available for adoption. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Need a goat? The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch will bring one to your door.In these days of carry-out and delivery to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat delivery service to find homes for a dozen kids.The Humane Society said it “gives adopters a safe and secure transit for their newest family member.”

The group last week began curbside pet pickup at its shelters for adoptions to continue while abiding by local stay-at-home mandates and following social-distancing guidelines. All baby goats are $50 and delivery of the goat to your home is free if you live within 25 miles of the Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union. A $1-per-mile fee is charged for those beyond that radius, and is capped at 60 miles.An owner recently surrendered 14 female goats, 10 of which were pregnant. The Humane Society’s first “baby goat yoga” and adoption event last month was popular, the group said. But it has had to restrict adoptions to appointment-only due to the coronavirus and 12 kids still are in need of homes.If interested, visit longmeadowrescueranch.org/adopt to view the goats available for adoption and to review adoption requirements, then call Longmeadow at 636-583-8759 to finalize details and schedule delivery of the goat.Of course, check with your city and homeowner’s association to make sure goats are allowed where you live. Delivery runs until Friday.

