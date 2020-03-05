🔥‘Not A Page Gone’: First Responders Find Intact Bibles Among Tornado Wreckage🔥

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS Local) — As clean-up efforts continue in middle Tennessee following Tuesday’s deadly tornadoes, first responders have found at least three untouched Bibles among the wreckage.

In Putnam County, a cop identified as Officer Denton of the Sparta Police Department, located in next door White County, said he had stumbled across a nearly untouched Bible while searching and helping sort through the debris.

“There’s not a page gone in this Bible,” he told CBS affiliate WVLT news anchor Amanda Hara during a live broadcast from a neighborhood ravaged by tornadoes. “It’s a family Bible. We’d like to find out whose family Bible it was.”

Crews said they are collecting personal items like that Bible and will try to get it back to the rightful owners.

“We’re fortunate that this didn’t hit our area but we hope and pray that these families here can find comfort that only God can bring and hope that they can have closure,” Denton said. “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen. I just feel so sorry for the families involved.”

A few minutes later, Officer Denton returned with more Bibles, one that had been presented to Mary Evelyn Randalph (or Randelph) in 1946.

At least 25 people were killed and several more injured Tuesday morning when a series of tornadoes touched down across middle Tennessee.

