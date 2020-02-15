🔥Norwich vs Liverpool: Prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds – Premier League preview🔥

Bottom host top in the Premier League this afternoon as Norwich City welcome Liverpool to Carrow Road.

The Canaries’ landmark win over Manchester City in September seems an age away, with just two more victories from their next 20 games leaving them seven points – and a considerable goal difference – away from safety.

So the visit of Liverpool, who have over four times as many points, is far from ideal with anything but a routine win for the champions-elect a huge surprise.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Venue: Carrow Road

Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT

Liverpool hope Anfield Road expansion completed by 2022 – Andy Hughes

Prediction: Norwich 0-4 Liverpool

It’s the worst team in the league against the best team in Europe – if not the world. A comfortable away win.

Tickets

Today’s match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: Today’s match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Norwich wins: 14

Draws: 15

Liverpool wins: 36

The Canaries have not beaten Liverpool in any competition since 1994, a run dating back 14 games.

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Shrewsbury | 04/02/2020

Betting Odds

Norwich to win: 9/1

Liverpool to win: 1/3

Draw: 5/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Sadio Mane and James Milner are both available for selection for Liverpool after hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

However, Xherdan Shaqiri is still not training, likewise Nathaniel Clyne and teenager Paul Glatzel.

Norwich will be without Ben Godfrey, who is serving the third match of his ban for a red card. Long-term absentee Tim Klose is the only other missing player.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.