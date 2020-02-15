🔥Norwich City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League commentary stream and latest score today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League coverage of Norwich City vs Liverpool LIVE.

It’s bottom versus top at Carrow Road this evening as Jurgen Klopp’s dominant side look to stretch their imposing title lead to a huge 25 points.

The undefeated Reds have still only dropped points in one top-flight match all season and are boosted by the return of key forward Sadio Mane following the winter break.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich, by contrast, currently prop up the rest of the Premier League and sit seven points adrift of safety with only 13 matches remaining this term.

With kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT, follow all the latest build-up…

2020-02-15T11:41:37.200Z

Liverpool predicted lineupHere is how we expect the visitors to shape up this afternoon:Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

2020-02-15T11:39:36.196Z

Liverpool team newsGetty ImagesSadio Mane returned to training this week having recovered from a thigh injury suffered against Wolves on January 23 and is available.Jurgen Klopp will be keen to give the forward a good run of minutes before his side take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.With that tie in mind, Klopp could well rest Fabinho today and drop captain Jordan Henderson back into the deeper role in his midfield three, ensuring the Brazilian is as fresh as possible for the resumption of their Champions League defence.James Milner is also fit again after missing five weeks with a muscle issue, though Xherdan Shaqiri remains out.

2020-02-15T11:33:23.386Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road!

TV channel and live stream info

TV channel: Today’s match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Team news and predicted lineups

Sadio Mane and James Milner are both available for selection for Liverpool after hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

However, Xherdan Shaqiri is still not training, likewise Nathaniel Clyne and teenager Paul Glatzel.

Norwich will be without Ben Godfrey, who is serving the third match of his ban for a red card. Long-term absentee Tim Klose is the only other missing player.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Prediction: Norwich 0-4 Liverpool

It’s the worst team in the league against the best team in Europe – if not the world. A comfortable away win.

