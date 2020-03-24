🔥Norway central bank to auction $5 bln to banks on Thursday🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
norway-central-bank-to-auction-$5-bln-to-banks-on-thursday

OSLO — Norway’s central bank said on Tuesday it would offer an F-loan in U.S. dollars with a maturity of three months, in a move coordinated with Danish and Swedish central banks.

The auction will will open at 1400 CET (1300 GMT) on Thursday and will have a maximum allotment volume of $5 billion.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve opened up swap lines to nine central banks including those of Denmark, Norway and Sweden to tap up a combined total of $450 billion. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

You May Also Like

athletes-left-with-questions-after-tokyo-olympics-postponed

Athletes left with questions after Tokyo Olympics postponed

us.-antitrust-agencies-pledge-quick-action-for-anti-covid-19-efforts

🔥U.S. antitrust agencies pledge quick action for anti-COVID-19 efforts🔥

bikini-kill,-neutral-milk-hotel,-snail-mail-demand-musicians’-unemployment-benefits

Bikini Kill, Neutral Milk Hotel, Snail Mail Demand Musicians’ Unemployment Benefits

“the-mandalorian”-is-returning-for-season-2-on-disney+!

“The Mandalorian” is Returning for Season 2 on Disney+!

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *