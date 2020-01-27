🔥Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Traffic advice for Seamus Mallon funeral🔥







Police divert motorists [stock pic]

January 27 2020 7: 00 AM

Traffic disruption is expected until around 3pm due to the Seamus Mallon at St James Church, Markethill, Mullaghbrack.

A stretch of the Mullaghbrack Road, from Gosford Road to Mullurg Road, will have traffic restrictions in place to facilitate the funeral.

Motorists are advised anyone attending the funeral to arrive early and to approach St James Church from the Markethill side.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

