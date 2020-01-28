🔥Northern Ireland MoT suspension ‘came out of the blue,’ official admits🔥







MOT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended over faults in lift equipment at test centres (PA)

The near-closure of all Northern Ireland’s MoT centres “came out of the blue,” a Department for Infrastructure official has admitted.

The comments come as Paul Duffy, chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), said replacing vehicle lifts at the 15 MoT centres could cost millions of pounds and take months, it has been warned.

His organisation was forced to suspend all MoT testing for cars and light vehicles on Monday night due to safety concerns over cracks in vehicle inspection lifts.

A whistleblower has claimed one lift collapsed.

Motorists have been advised not to attend scheduled tests and will be issued with exemption certificates for four months. Owners of four-year-old cars needing their first MoT and taxi drivers are being prioritised and they can not be exempted.

Heavy goods vehicles and buses are continuing to be tested because they do not involve use of lifts.

Julie Thompson from Stormont’s Infrastructure Department said: “This has come out of the blue.”

She told Stormont’s infrastructure committee the lift suppliers were unable to provide “sufficient assurance” over the repairs that had been put in place.

“Yesterday came as a big shock,” she added.

Ms Thompson said the lifts were first installed in 2011/12 and the department may have to buy new equipment. She said the parties involved need to learn lessons for the future to prevent the problem from recurring.

“When you are in a position whereby this has never happened before, this is very fluid and very recent,” she added.

Replacing vehicle lifts could cost millions, warns DVA chief

Signs of cracking were uncovered in 48 of the 55 vehicle lifts across the DVA’s 15 centres, with the external contractor responsible for maintaining the lifts brought in to carry out repairs last week.

The problem was first known about in November.

Following further inspections this week, however, Paul Duffy said the contractor could not provide the assurances to the DVA as to the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme, he said replacements and repairs could come as a significant cost to the public purse.

“We are looking at all options, there is a possibility they may need to be replaced. It would cost probably between £30,000 to £40,000 per lift, but we will need to go through some commercial discussions around that.”

Mr Duffy said he could not give an exact time frame as to how long it would take to identify and replace affected lifts, but “preliminary enquiries” were taking place.

“Those are the issues we’re grappling with today. There’s is likely to be a lead-in time where lifts would have to be manufactured and then installed.

“We have started some enquiries, but we haven’t got into the detail of how long [it would take to replace] 55 lifts.”

Mr Duffy said it was likely to be a matter of weeks, but he “could not rule out” the process taking months.

“The most important thing is that we ensure our staff and customers are coming into a safe environment, so if it takes weeks or months to sort this issue out, it’s important that we protect the safety of our staff.

If all 55 vehicle lifts had to be replaced at a cost of £40,000 each, this would amount to £2.2m.

All customers who have had tests cancelled will be issued a four-month exemption so they can continue to drive, however this does not apply to taxis and four-year-old vehicles.

Mr Duffy said that, while lanes at MoT centres where cars and light vehicle lifts are situated are not in operation, lanes for heavy goods vehicles are functioning. He said these lanes would be used to test taxis and four-year-old vehicles as a matter of priority.

Questions have also be raised regarding car insurance and if those with an MoT exemption who are involved in an accident will be adversely affected.

Malcolm Tarling of the Association of British Insurers advised affected drivers to notify there insurer if they have received an exemption certificate.

“Insurers will be pragmatic in these situations. Most motor policies do not specifically require you to have a valid MoT certificate, although all policies will expect you to keep your vehicle in a road-worthy condition and be on the road legally,” he said.

“The key thing here is to talk to your insurer, let them know of these quite unusual circumstances and get a hold of an exemption certificate.”

“Insurers are going to keep a very close eye on the situation and they are going to be guided by the advice the authorities in Northern Ireland are giving out.”

Speaking on the Nolan Show on Monday, a whistleblower working at an MoT centre claimed one vehicle lift had collapsed.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said that no such collapse had occurred in the last two weeks, however one lift suffered from an “hydraulic fault” last year which caused it to drop several centimeters.

The latest statistics from the DfI show that, from July to September last year, just over 290,000 tests were carried out by the DVA.

During the same period, the DVA received more than 273,000 applications for tests – a decrease of 4.1% from last year.

Belfast Telegraph Digital