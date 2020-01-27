🔥Northern Ireland ice weather warning issued by Met Office🔥

The Met Office has issued an ice weather warning for Northern Ireland.
Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leading to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.
Some snow is also possible, but mostly restricted to high ground above 200 metres where a few centimetres may settle.
The Met Office has issued a warning to come into effect from 7pm on Monday until 10am.
Forecasters are warning of potential slippery surfaces and travel disruption.
Send us your winter weather pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk
Today’s weather forecast
Belfast Telegraph Digital