🔥Northern Ireland confirms first case of coronavirus bringing UK total to 16🔥

Northern Ireland has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, bringing the UK total to 16.

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Michael McBride, chief medical officer for Northern Ireland, said XXX people had tested positive for the virus.

It comes after the Public Health Agency said on Wednesday that 52 people had been tested in Northern Ireland and that all the results were negative.

