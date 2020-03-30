🔥Northern Ireland announces early temporary release of up to 200 prisoners over coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Up to 200 prisoners are set for early temporary release in Northern Ireland as the country attempts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Although there is yet to be a confirmed case of coronavirus in the region’s prisons, justice minister Naomi Long said she “considers it necessary to release some prisoners early” in anticipation of any inmates testing positive and strained staffing levels.

Last week, the Department of Justice said 163 prison officers out of a 1,200-strong workforce are self-isolating due to Covid-19.

Ms Long described the decision as a “significant one which should only be taken when there is no alternative”.

“Such a move is contrary to the ethos of the justice system and will cause distress to victims and their families,” she said.

“However, in the context of the pandemic we are facing, and to ensure as far as possible the safety and wellbeing of staff and those in our care, it is, I believe, an appropriate and reasonable step.”

Ms Long said she anticipates the release of fewer than 200 individuals. Each will be assessed against criteria, she said.

There are currently 1,521 prisoners in Northern Ireland.

Prisoners serving a life sentence, detained under the Mental Health Act, those serving a sentence for a terrorist offence and those deemed a risk are among those who will not be eligible for early release.

“These individuals will be subject to a number of NIPS applied conditions including a curfew, a requirement to follow all Public Health Agency guidance during the current emergency period, a ban on victim contact, an alcohol ban and a ban on having any engagement with the media,” she said.

“It is important to note that prisoners released under Rule 27 may be recalled to prison at any time, whether release conditions have been broken or not.”

The minister added: “The challenges over the coming days will be great and in closing it is right that I pay tribute to the staff of the Northern Ireland Prison Service who on our behalf are providing a vital public service in the most difficult of circumstances.

“The work of prison staff is seldom seen but it should never be underestimated.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie supported Ms Long’s announcement.

He said he was satisfied that the decision was made “in full knowledge of the vital importance of protecting the safety of the general public”.

“Of course some questions will arise, not least how you enforce an alcohol ban when the individual is confined to their home, and how will they play catch-up with the benefits system in such a short period of time,” he said.

“These are issues to be answered when the time comes, but for now the justice minister has the support of the Ulster Unionist Party in taking this action.

“We are clear and mindful that this decision was not taken lightly or in isolation but in order to protect prisoners, prison staff and aid in the fight against Covid-19.