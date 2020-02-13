🔥North Finchley incident: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man 'plunges to his death' in north London🔥

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man reportedly plunged to his death in north London.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of critically injured man in High Road, North Finchley, at 3.20pm on Wednesday

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was reported that the man had fallen from a height. Scotland Yard released no further details about the man.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of murder.

She has been taken into custody at a north London police station.

A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

The Met Police said a post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

Officers are in the process of identifying and notifying his next of kin, they added.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4636/feb12.