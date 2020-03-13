ST. LOUIS — A North Carolina man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on charges that he tried to extort a St. Louis company that had previously fired him.Gregory Clark, 54, of Chapel Hill, if facing federal charges of interstate extortion, interstate activity in aid of racketeering, and interference with commerce by means of extortion, according to a statement Thursday by federal prosecutors in St. Louis.They allege that after Clark had been fired, he sent an email to company executives saying he had stolen confidential corporate information from them. He threatened to divulge the information unless the company either rehired him or paid him $200,000.It’s not clear if Clark has an attorney and a public phone listing for him could not be found Friday.He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.The FBI is investigating this case.