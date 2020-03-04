🔥North Broadway thoroughfare to get 18 security cameras in far north St. Louis🔥

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured at Love’s Travel Stop on 6124 Broadway in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Public Service confirmed Wednesday that construction will begin in July to install 18 security cameras mainly along North Broadway.Alderman Lisa Middlebrook, D-2nd Ward, said she was notified Wednesday that the estimated cost would be $199,000, which she plans to cover with her ward capital funds.Asked about past delays in getting the cameras up, she said there are fiber optic infrastructure limitations in north St. Louis. She said the camera locations, which were studied by the police department, will mainly be installed on North Broadway from Interstate 70 to Halls Ferry Road, the heart of the Baden neighborhood.Ralph Tatoian, 69, owner of Creations By Karen, a flower shop in the 8100 block of North Broadway that dates to the 1970s, said he was pleased that camera project is now more than just a good idea. “They drive through here like they are crazy,” he said of vehicle traffic, which often spills into oncoming lanes. “They are doing 60, 70 miles per hour.” “I feel that the neighborhood is more neglected than other neighborhoods,” he added.The cameras are supposed to be completed by the end of October, officials said.

