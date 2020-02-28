🔥Normandy schools superintendent to retire🔥

Charles Pearson, superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative, delivers remarks during a community forum hosted by the district at the Normandy 7th-8th Grade Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015. Photo by Sid Hastings

Sid Hastings

NORMANDY — Charles Pearson, superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative, will retire at the end of the school year, the district said Thursday.Pearson became superintendent of the 3,200-student district in 2015, after it lost accreditation and the Missouri Board of Education took control due to academic and financial failures. At the time, about 1,000 students in the district attended schools in higher-performing districts under a state transfer law.Pearson guided the district through near bankruptcy and back to provisional accreditation in 2017. This school year, Pearson opened the district’s “elemiddle” schools for grades one through eight and a new early childhood education center as the transfer program phases out.”One of the reasons Normandy has made progress in the last five years is our superintendent, who has been a stabilizing, yet visionary, force within and outside of the district,” said Sara Foster, president of the Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board, in a statement. “Dr. Pearson has established sound and achievable goals for us to work toward and has guided us through immense change.”The district said it would undergo an external review along with a search for a new superintendent. The goal of the review, by Attuned Education Partners, is to develop a strategy for school improvement.