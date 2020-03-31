🔥Normal People's BBC Three release date confirmed for late April🔥

BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People will air on BBC Three from April 26, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The 12-part drama will be released as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and is also set to be broadcast on BBC One, with a transmission date to be confirmed.

Rooney’s second novel, which became an immediate hit upon its release in 2018, follows the complex relationship between Marianne and Connell, who meet at school and continue to weave in and out of one another’s lives into their twenties.

A new trailer for the adaptation gives fans of the novel a closer look at Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones and newcomer Paul Mescal as the central pair.

Paul Mescal as Connor and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne (Element Pictures / Enda Bowe)

The series marks Mescal’s first television role as well as Rooney’s screenwriting debut.

The author has adapted her novel for the small screen alongside Lady Macbeth’s Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe.

Television shows in 2020

Normal People was filmed in Dublin, Sligo and Italy, with Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald sharing directorial duties. It was produced by Element Pictures, the company behind Abrahamson’s Room, The Favourite and BBC Thriller Dublin Murders.

US viewers will be able to watch the series on streaming platform Hulu from April 29.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Rooney’s debut novel Conversations With Friends will also be adapted for television in collaboration with the BBC. Abrahamson will return to direct the 12-part series.

Casting for the new project is yet to be announced.