🔥Nooooooooooooooooo! Rare $1 million Ferrari F40 bursts into flames in Monte Carlo, is lost forever🔥

One Monte Carlo car enthusiast had the day from hell earlier this week, after their rare Ferrari F40 (price tag, $1 million) burst into flames on the streets of the Monaco city.

In images posted online by an Instagrammer with the account smih_carspotting, the seriously expensive vintage racer can be seen engulfed in flames, as a man tries in vain to fan the blaze by pouring water from a balcony above it. It remains unclear what caused the car to self-immolate, the Daily Mail reports.



Not good.

smih_carspotting/Instagram

The Mail reports the car in question can reach speeds of up to 366 kilometres an hour. But it was left a stagnant, melted husk of a thing after its rear side somehow caught fire as it was driven through the streets of the scenic town home to thousands of wealthy individuals. The car’s right-hand driver door could be seen left ajar in photos posted online, possibly indicating that the driver had made a hasty exit.

The classic Ferrari, melted to almost nothing, was later pictured being taken away by a team of tow truck drivers, the Mail reported. Among those to express their dismay were Max Biaggi, an Italian motorcycle racing great, who posted that the incident occurred near to where he lives.

“Oh God it hurts so much” one Instagram user wrote, but thankfully no injuries — driver, or otherwise — have been reported.