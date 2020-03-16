🔥Non-League football sees 90 per cent attendance boost as coronavirus postpones top-level action🔥

Non-League football crowds were up by 90 per cent in some divisions last weekend as supporters flocked to their local club to get their sporting fix.

On Friday last week, the Premier League and Football League suspended all fixtures until at least April 3 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Non-league football however, for the large part, carried on as normal last weekend and that resulted in some bumper crowds.

With football fans unable to watch their usual Football League or Premier League club, many ventured to non-league grounds for some action

Six matches took place in the National League on Saturday, with attendances up by 15.5 per cent from each side’s previous home attendances.

Maidenhead experienced the biggest spike in numbers, with 1,662 coming to watch their home game against Stockport despite the coronavirus outbreak – a 28.2 per cent increase on their previous crowd of 1,296 four days previously.

Of the six games to be played, each match experienced an increase in attendance with the overall figure going from 11,910 to 13,766 when compared to previous home matches for each side.

The BetVictor Northern Premier saw even bigger rises in attendances, increasing by 89.7 per cent.

In the eighth tier of English football, 4,653 people defied concerns over the virus to attend the four matches that took place – up from 2,452 from previous figures.

Of the games to take place, South Shields v FC United of Manchester saw a huge crowd of 3,274 attend – a 117 per cent increase from their previous figure of 1,508.

Lancaster City also saw a spike in their match against Witton Albion – an increase of 84.2 per cent – with 216 fans going up to 398.

Further research shows that there was also a spike in Google searches by users looking for their local football teams online, as fans rushed to watch any live sport they could in the wake of widespread cancellations.

