🔥Nokia debuts one of the cheapest 5G smartphones on the market🔥

When the big smartphone brands like Samsung and Huawei started releasing their 5G phones last year, the prices were in the early £1,000s, thanks to the inclusion of all that next-generation mobile technology.

Now that we’re nearly a year into the 5G rollout, other brands are starting to release more affordable versions of 5G phones, such as Nokia. Finnish company HMD Global, which produces the new phones from the beloved brand, has unveiled its first 5G phone: the Nokia 8.3 5G with prices starting at €599, making it one of the cheapest versions when it is released later this year.

Speaking about the launch of the 8.3 5G, HMD Global’s CEO Florian Seiche said: “I am incredibly proud of the innovations we have introduced that that build on our unique commitment to ensuring the Nokia smartphone experience will get better over time. Today we are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, future-proof smartphone.”

Here’s what you need to know about Nokia’s new 5G phone.

Nokia 8.3 5G: Design

Nokia says the new phone is inspired by the arctic sky thanks to its “polar night” colour. It has a small punch-hole selfie camera on the left-hand side of the phone and small bezels around the screen.

Size-wise, it has a 6.81 full HD display in a 20:9 ratio. That’s not as big as Sony’s phones, but means it should be a rather decent screen for watching films and TV on.

On the back, there’s a quadruple-camera set-up in a circular format, similar to last year’s Huawei Mate 30 Pro design though much smaller. Dual-camera smartphones are still the most popular when it comes to sales, taking up 40 per cent of the market according to research by Omdia. But as companies start to bring out triple and quadruple-camera devices, these will increasingly become more popular.

Nokia 8.3 5G: Camera

Whilst you might not be taking that many pictures on your smartphone at the moment, aside from sharing your WFH outfit, by the time Nokia’s 5G phone hits the market we’ll (hopefully) all be outside and taking pictures of our new-found freedom.

The 8.3 5G features a 64MP main camera lens, an ultra-wide 12MP lens, a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens.

Nokia’s 5G phone features four cameras on the back (HMD Global)

The rear lenses can shoot video in 4K, as well as capture content at up to 60 frames per second. In addition, Nokia has made improvements to its night-time photography so it says you can create images in dimly lit restaurants or outdoor concerts.

The front selfie camera is also a cool 24MP.

Nokia 8.3 5G: Specs

Inside Nokia’s 5G phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G modular platform which is a solid mid-range 5G chip. This brings benefits such as improved connectivity and low latency so you can stream on the go and never miss a connection again.

There’s a 4,500 mAh battery to keep you going for around two days without charge, a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone and face unlock. The phone will run Android 10 out of the box, along with two years of software upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

An added bonus comes in the form of the 3.5mm audio jack — there aren’t many phones around with this anymore so if you still don’t want to leave your wired headphones behind then you’ll be in luck.

Nokia 8.3 5G: Price and release date

There are two variants of the Nokia 8.3 5G: a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version for €599, whilst the 8GB and 128GB storage version will be available for €649.

In terms of release date, Nokia says it will be available globally in “summer 2020”.

The Nokia 8.3 5G has another bonus up its sleeve and will be featured in the new James Bond film, No Time To Die which will be out in cinemas in November, as part of a partnership between HMD Global and the 25th Bond film.