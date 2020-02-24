🔥Noel Fielding announced as special guest artist for The Other Art Fair🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

He is known for his extravagant shirts on the Great British Bake Off, and now a collection of Noel Fielding’s equally eyecatching paintings will take centre stage at a major London art fair.

Visitors to The Other Art Fair will be able to buy work by the comic and TV presenter who will be showing a series of new paintings and selling a limited-edition £100 print after being unveiled as the event’s guest artist.

Fielding, who started out as part of the alternative comedy duo The Mighty Boosh, went to art college in Croydon where he studied under Turner Prize nominee Dexter Dalwood.

He said: “I am flattered to be the guest artist at The Other Art Fair. I can’t wait to meet all the other artists and see all the fantastic work.”

The fair, which will be held at the Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane from March 19 to 22, has previously counted names from Tracey Emin to Gavin Turk as guest artist.

UK fair director Jessica Chow said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Noel as guest artist and introduce his work to our London audience.

“Noel’s paintings are full of life: simultaneously playful, serious, dark and colourful. Alongside his paintings, he’ll be showing a selection of one-off drawings, as well as an exclusive limited-edition print, adding to the catalogue of Noel Fielding artworks visitors will be able to purchase at the fair.

“This is a unique chance for people to see the incredible large-scale works in the flesh and walk away with their own Noel Fielding piece of art.”

Fielding’s huge paintings, which can come in at as much as 1.5 metres high, often bear the signs of forceful brushwork and even fingerprints when he applies the paint with his hands.

They include Don’t With The Queen which shows the monarch surrounded by guardsmen.

For more information go to theotherartfair.com

