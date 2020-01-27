🔥Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly spotted hitting up Grammys after-party together🔥

The party didn’t stop at the 2020 Grammys for Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly as they wanted to keep things going long after the ceremony came to an end.

With the main show done and dusted, the celebrities slipped out into the night to carry on their fun somewhere fabulous – and probably with a lot of free stuff.

The pair were spotted heading out of the event together before arriving at the Sony Music after-party ready to continue their night.

The pair have been spending a lot of time together recently with Noah attending MGK’s shows.

Machine Gun Kelly, 29 previously went to Noah’s 20th birthday party earlier this month and hung out with the likes of Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau.

The 20-year-old went for a glam, retro look in a black and gold flared jumpsuit with long ribbons tied to both sleeves.

She accessorised with a long statement pendant necklace and heels.

Meanwhile the rapper, real name Colson Baker, went full rock star with a furry white jacket over an all black outfit.

The singer enjoyed a daddy-daughter date night with Billy Ray Cyrus at the Grammys, and shared photos from her seat in the venue.

‘Daddy daughter date night ❤️ feeling extra grateful to be sitting next to my dad tonight,’ she captioned the selfie with her old man.

We’d be grateful too if our dad got us into the Grammys.

Billy Ray joined Grammy winner Lil Nas X and K-pop group BTS on stage to perform the rapper’s viral hit Old Town Road.

Noah broke up with boyfriend Lil Xan in September 2018, and last year it was revealed that he is expecting a baby wth girlfriend Annie Smith.

In October 2019 she seemingly ‘confirmed’ her relationship with DJ Diablo, and was also linked to Tana Mongeau.





