🔥Noah Centineo reveals he 'smoked a lot of things' before To All The Boys I've Loved Before fame🔥

Noah Centineo has been steadily climbing the Hollywood ranks since landing his first TV role on The Fosters at 17. Now 23, Centineo became a household name overnight – if you have Netflix, that is – for his lovable role as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

But “the Internet’s boyfriend,” as Harper’s Bazaar dubbed Centineo in their latest interview, had to overcome some struggles to get there. With the sequel for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before set to be released on Netflix on February 12, Centineo served as the cover star for the magazine’s digital issue, sharing the “dark time” in his life before his Netflix success.

After his parents divorced when he was 15, Centineo lived with his mother for several months. “I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion,” he recalled.

“There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now, that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night,” he said. For Centineo, that partying included taking Molly and talking with friends to “get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

When asked what other drugs he took, he replied, “Everything. There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life.”

After getting sober the day before turning 21, Centineo has since found new ways to deal with his emotions. “I like baths, I like meditation, I like journaling,” he said.

“I talk to myself a lot if I’m mad at something that I did. I’ll scream at myself, really,” said, adding, “I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that’s a strong thing.”

Centineo has also been focused on launching his nonprofit, Favored Nations, and considering his future work. “I don’t really care how people find me or why they like me,” he said of the risk that comes with breaking away from the boy-next-door roles he’s most known for.

“If I can maybe help them in some way through them discovering me, that makes it worth it. I found that’s the only thing that really matters is how you make people feel.”