🔥Noah Centineo Had No Idea He Would Be A Hollywood Heartthrob After To All The Boys🔥

We’re well in the throes of Noah Centineo being a Hollywood heartthrob after the actor became a part of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise as well as signing on for other Netflix rom-coms like The Perfect Date. In the time since, he’s appeared in Charlie’s Angels and is set to star in Masters of the Universe, but he’s now revealed his path to success, particularly through the streaming service, was not something he anticipated ahead of time.

In a recent profile, Noah Centineo talked about how his talent agency were really the one most excited for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, noting,

I had just signed with CAA because they had gotten a link to the film, and they were very excited. And they told me that Netflix was going to put a big marketing budget behind it as a part of the ‘Summer of Love’ campaign … my mentality has always been, I’m not going to count my chickens before they hatch. And even when they hatch, some of them will die. So I try to be prepared for everything and expect moderation.

Speaking to Variety, it seems as if Noah Centineo had some hopes his career might take off, but he had no idea it would all play out the way it did. By “the way it did” I mean To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was a huge Netflix success. The streamer went so far as to greenlight two sequels to the movie, which filmed back to back. The most recent of those To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You just came out on Netflix this month.

It’s been a whirlwind time for the now 23-year-old actor. While Netflix didn’t officially launch his career (credit goes to Disney Channel originals or The Fosters), it was following his success in the series of Netflix movies that Noah Centineo has broken out as someone with a notable fanbase who is currently working to transition more to the big screen.

His first big role in that line was expected to be in Masters of the Universe, in which Noah Centineo is supposed to play He-Man. Unfortunately, just a few weeks ago, Sony delayed Masters of the Universe for a second time, this time pulling it from its March 5, 2021 slot and taking it off the schedule entirely. What is good news for Tom Holland’s Uncharted is not great news for Noah Centineo.

Allegedly, Noah Centineo had already put on 30 lbs of muscle for the role when it got delayed the first time. He’s lost the weight since then, but if these delays keep cropping up, I’d expect to see some yo-yoing.

Regardless of what happens with He-Man, Netflix is still a go-to place for Noah Centineo content and there is still a third movie in his go-to franchise to look forward to. Beyond this, the actor does not seem to be forgetting the boost that Netflix really gave him, also telling the outlet that if Jenny Han eventually writes a fourth book in the popular To All The Boys series, he hopes he’ll be back.

If Jenny Han writes a fourth book, sign me up!

If you have already caught P.S. I Still Love You, you should already know about the new character competing for Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) affections in the new movie. But Peter is still a popular character and we can’t wait to see him back when Netflix eventually premieres Always And Forever, Lara Jean. For now, the pro of binge-watching is that flicks are available whenever you want. Catch Noah Centineo in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser or To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before right meow.