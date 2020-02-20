🔥Noah Centineo: Getting sober has ripped the Band-Aid off my life🔥

Noah Centineo said becoming sober helped him “rip the Band-Aid off life” and gave him clarity.

The actor, who is set to play He-Man in the upcoming Masters Of The Universe film, gave up drugs, cigarettes and alcohol shortly before his 21st birthday in 2017.

Centineo starred in his first film aged 13 and moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting at 16. In 2014 he starred in Disney Channel film How To Build A Better Boy and he has since acquired a heart-throb reputation with roles in Netflix rom-coms such as The Perfect Date.

He told Wonderland magazine: “It was the day before my 21st birthday, and I decided to get sober because I recognised that the only decisions I had ever made and regretted were done under the influence of some substance and I was hurting people in my life.”

He added: “I should have been happy — everything you’ve ever been told tells you that if you’ve got a little bit of fame, glory and money you should be happy, right? What else is there?

“But I felt really sad and lost and I felt hopeless, so I just thought … I’m going to cut out everything: no cigarettes, no drugs, no alcohol, no weed, no pharmaceuticals, nothing, you know? It really rips the Band-Aid off of life. You get this absurd clarity and your mind is a lot stronger.”

On his heart-throb status he said: “I kind of feel like it has to be an honour, right? I’m absolutely over the moon to be given that title.”

