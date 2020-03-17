🔥No weddings, no funerals: Jason Kenney declares state of public emergency in Alberta🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
no-weddings,-no-funerals:-jason-kenney-declares-state-of-public-emergency-in-alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.Gavin Young/Postmedia/File

Last Updated

EDMONTON — Alberta is declaring a state of public emergency in reaction to the novel coronavirus.

Premier Jason Kenney has announced that any gathering larger than 50 people — including weddings and funerals — must be cancelled.

Public recreation facilities, casinos, bingo halls, bars, museums and art galleries will also be shuttered if not already.

Worship services and conferences also fall under the 50-person rule.

Kenney says his government will spend $60 million on charities and non-profit groups who are helping people cope with the effects of the virus.

You May Also Like

who&apos;s-in-the-penance-cast?-here&apos;s-who&apos;s-joining-julie-graham-in-the-channel-5-show

🔥Who's in the Penance cast? Here's who's joining Julie Graham in the Channel 5 show🔥

lady-gaga-speaks-up-about-fighting-off-depression?-how-long-has-she-been-suffering?-read-to-know-every-little-detail-right-here.

Lady Gaga speaks up about fighting off depression? How long has she been suffering? Read to know every little detail right here.

us.-hotel,-travel-industry-ask-for-bailout-as-job-cuts-begin

🔥U.S. hotel, travel industry ask for bailout as job cuts begin🔥

’we’re-going-big’:-trump-seeks-economic-stimulus-as-us.-battles-coronavirus

🔥’We’re going big’: Trump seeks economic stimulus as U.S. battles coronavirus🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *