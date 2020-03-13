OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has not been examined for COVID-19 based on the advice of health care experts after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus.

“It was explained to me that as long as I do not show any symptoms at all, there is no value to me being tested,” Trudeau said at a news conference Friday.

Trudeau and his family are in self-imposed isolation for two weeks after Grégoire Trudeau was found to be showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. She later tested positive. The World Health Organization has said that people showing no symptoms of COVID-19 are at “very low risk” of transmitting the virus.

Trudeau said experts have advised him that he did not put staff and other contacts at risk before he entered isolation.

“According to health officials, the fact that I have expressed absolutely no symptoms means that anyone I engaged with throughout this week has not been put at risk,” he said.

Canada has 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday at noon, as well as four presumptive cases. A spate of new cases across Canada and the U.S. in recent days prompted officials to call on residents to exercise caution, largely by avoiding large groups of people and working from home when possible.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to announce a fiscal spending package in coming days to aid healthcare professionals and potentially to support businesses suffering from evaporating cash flows.

Overseas flights coming into Canada will soon only be allowed to land at a limited number of airports, Transport minister Marc Garneau also announced Friday. The details of which airports and when this measure will be put into place are yet to come. Cruise ships of over 500 passengers will also no longer be allowed to dock in Canada before July, the minister added.

Canada’s top doctor, Dr Theresa Tam, recommended that Canadians “postpone or cancel all non-essential travel outside of Canada.”