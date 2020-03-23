🔥No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Drops F-Bomb About Acting After Bond🔥

As far as film franchises go, there are few quite as beloved as the James Bond series. 007’s adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled moviegoers for decades, and Eon Productions is showing no signs of slowing down. Daniel Craig has played Bond for over a decade, with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die marking his fifth and final appearance in the role. The public is eager to see what comes next for Craig, and he recently dropped an F-bomb when discussing the future of his career.

Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond started with 2006’s Casino Royale, and instantly made the hulking actor a household name. Craig has taken other projects throughout the years, including Rian Johnson’s Oscar winning whodunnit Knives Out. When asked about the future of his career and any concerns over typecasting, he responded saying:

I’m pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I’m pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a fucking good fist of it.

Well, that’s a great attitude. Daniel Craig feels like he can do just about anything as an actor. It seems his years as 007 and in other projects have prepared him to take on anything. We’ll just have to see what those projects might be.

Daniel Craig’s comments to Metro help to peel back the curtain behind his mental state at this point. The 52 year-old actor has put a ton of work and time playing James Bond for the last five movies. His tenure as 007 saw the property embrace serialized storytelling, which should have an effect on future movies as well. And once No Time to Die finally hits theaters, Craig’s schedule will be entirely free to take on whatever movies he’d like.

While No Time to Die marks Daniel Craig’s swan song as Bond, the upcoming blockbuster is a long time coming. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s movie has been delayed a number of times, and the production suffered as a result of Craig’s injury and some controversies on set. And while it looked like Bond 25 would finally hit theaters, global concerns over COVID-19 resulted in the movie being pushed back yet again.

So instead of being released in April, No Time to Die will finally hit theaters this coming November– seven months after its intended release date. Daniel Craig will likely have jump back into the press tour in order to publicize his final appearance as James Bond, so it’s unclear when exactly he might be able to get back to work. Luckily, there are some exciting movies coming down the pipeline.

Chief among these is the Knives Out sequel, which is in the earliest stages of development by Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig led the cast in the hilarious murder mystery, which made a ton of money at the box office and even won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Craig is set to reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in a sequel, once again tasked with solving yet another murder.

No Time to Die will hit theaters on November 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.