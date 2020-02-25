🔥No Time To Die Writer Has Nothing But Positives To Say About Daniel Craig As Bond🔥

The James Bond franchise has entertained moviegoing audiences for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Eon Productions’ latest installment is the upcoming blockbuster No Time to Die, which will also mark Daniel Craig’s final performance as 007. Bond 25 is helmed by Beasts of No Nation’s Cary Joji Fukunaga, who worked on the screenplay alongside Fleabag and Killing Eve’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. And now the Emmy award winning actress/writer has opened up about the positive experience of working with Craig.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s involvement in No Time to Die got a tun of buzz when it was announced, as her reputation as a writer has been steadily growing over the past few years. Her involvement will no doubt help service the female characters, in a franchise that’s had a spotty record in that regard. Waller-Bridge recently spoke to what it was like to work with producer/star Daniel Craig, saying:

You know, Daniel [Craig] is really, really involved from the beginning. [I had] so many great conversations with him about it, constantly in touch with him about it. So it’s a big sort of melting pot of everybody’s ideas the whole time.

Well, that’s good to hear. It looks like the cast and crew of No Time to Die got along well, despite a few on set incidents. And while Daniel Craig obviously has a great deal of power over the highly anticipated blockbuster, it sounds like he’s a great collaborator. Although, who wouldn’t want to work with Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comments come a conversation with IndieWire, in which the acclaimed writer opened up about working on No Time to Die’s script. While she won’t be physically seen onscreen in Daniel Craig’s fifth and final run as Bond, the Fleabag writer has a signature point of view and sense of humor that should have a major influence on the blockbuster’s script. Moviegoers will just have to wait for footage to be released before we can see this change, as the trailers haven’t been particularly dialogue-heavy.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s good relationship with Daniel Craig might not come as a complete surprise, if you’ve been paying close attention to the movie’s development and filming process. When the Fleabag sensation first signed on to contribute to No Time to Die’s script, there was some online backlash. Naysayers claimed she was only being brought in as a diversity hire, which prompted Craig to come to Waller-Bridge’s defense (and drop an F-bomb in the process). At this point she’s an acclaimed storyteller, and most directors would be thrilled to have the Emmy winner on board. Her perspective as a female writer is only one aspect of her myriad skills.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge appreciated working with Daniel Craig, and clearly the 51 year-old actor is intimately involved in No Time to Die. Aside from starring as Bond and doing some crazy stunt work, Craig is also a producer. He therefore was cued into all aspects of the blockbuster’s production, with singer Billie Eillish recently revealed that his approval was needed for the theme song.

