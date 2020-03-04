🔥No Time To Die Trailer Features More Action And Blofeld🔥

After nearly five years of waiting following 2015’s Spectre, we’re all eager to see Daniel Craig’s James Bond back on the big screen. Well, it turns out that we’re going to have to wait a bit longer because the April film has just been pushed back to November due to the coronavirus wreaking havoc on international ticket sales. It may not make up for it, but to help sate that need for 007, check out the new No Time To Die trailer, which features more action and Blofeld. Take a look:

I was wrong, that didn’t help at all. That just made the additional seven-month wait for No Time To Die all the more agonizing. That’s because this new spot for the film is action-packed, fun and just a little bit haunting. The preview also features what appears to be some new footage from what we’ve seen so far in the main trailer for No Time To Die.

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about this trailer is the narration by Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld. Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the mastermind behind Spectre, was the big bad in Spectre and the chief villain of the James Bond franchise throughout its history. He was defeated and imprisoned at the end of Spectre, but as we can see in this trailer for No Time To Die, Blofeld still very much has a role to play.

In the trailer posted on Twitter, Blofeld, presumably in a conversation with Bond, says that fate draws them back together and that “Now your enemy is my enemy.” It’s quite an interesting prospect because Bond and Blofeld are archenemies and will certainly make for strange bedfellows.

Based on this and what we’ve seen from Bond visiting Blofeld in prison in the other trailers, I get the sense that the two will have a Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter-esque relationship in No Time To Die, with Blofeld helping Bond defeat Rami Malek’s Safin, while probably having a nefarious hidden plan of his own. But what makes Safin such a villain that these two would put aside their differences to defeat him? I guess we’ll be waiting till November to find out.

What we see from Safin in this trailer though is quite haunting. In one shot, Rami Malek’s character, wearing his opera or China doll mask, is seen looming over who appears to be Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann. We’ll have to see No Time To Die to know where Safin ranks among Bond villains, but right now, he definitely has the creepy part down.

In addition to those interesting character bits, this trailer also features some great action, from Ana de Armas’ Paloma kicking a dude in the face to Bond spraying at someone with a machine gun. There’s also some really cool Bond vehicle stuff, like the SUVs jumping over a hill and the Aston Martin driving up to the military plane.

Of particular interest is the vehicle seen in the water at around the 0: 06 second mark of the trailer. It looks like this vehicle could be the same one we see fall out the back of an aircraft and sprout wings at the end of the trailer, with Daniel Craig’s James Bond and Lashana Lynch’s Nomi on board. I don’t know the technical term for this vehicle that looks like a drone and has seaplane functionality, but it’s really cool.

No Time To Die now releases on November 25. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what other movies you can look forward to until then.