In an event that sounds straight out of a Steven Soderbergh movie, much of the world seems to be putting itself on hold, as concert festivals, conventions, and even entire countries are shutting down in fear of the Coronavirus. It is not just public travel being affected by this outbreak, but movies, too, with theaters around the world closing down, production of certain films put on delay, and the latest 007 adventure, No Time to Die, having its global release date postponed, among others.

The Coronavirus’ effect on the film industry seems to be an epidemic in itself, with a growing uncertainty looming over many upcoming theatrical releases and the costly efforts studios have endured to avoid box office backlash amid the issue. Several films have been affected by this growing concern and these are the ones we know of so far.

No Time To Die

Delay: Release Postponed Until November 25, 2020

It appears that Sony took the title of the 25th James Bond movie as a warning. Due to growing concern over the spread of the Coronavirus, the US release of director Cary Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig in his final performance as 007 alongside Oscar-winner Rami Malek and his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas, was pushed back to November 25, 2020. The decision was made just a month before the film’s intended release date of April 10 after a fan site honoring the fictional MI6 agent released an open letter to the studio requesting the postponement in favor of public health.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Delay: Release Postponed Until August 7, 2020

In a runaway effort to continue making their audience’s wellness a top priority, Sony put the release of yet another major franchise installment on hold following the push back of No Time to Die. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, a follow-up to the surprise 2018 hit starring James Corden as Beatrix Potter’s fluffy icon, was originally set for April 3, 2020, (appropriately close to Easter weekend) but will now be released in both US and European markets on August 7. This will put the sequel, which blends CGI animation with a live action setting, in closer competition with another anticipated family film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is set to come out just a month earlier.

A Quiet Place Part II

Delay: Release Postponed Indefinitely

Speaking of potentially apocalyptic events, the second chapter of John Krasinski’s story of a family plagued by monstrous alien invaders that hunt by sound has also been victimized by the Coronavirus panic. The director announced on his social media that, with A Quiet Place Part II being a film “you have to see all together,” that means that now is “clearly not the right time to do that.” Paramount also released an official statement confirming that fans will have to stay quiet until the sequel, starring Emily Blunt, is given a new global release date.

F9 (Fast and Furious 9)

Delay: Global Release Postponed To April 2021

Vin Diesel claimed that he would not let the spread of the Coronavirus cower him from promoting the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, but it appears he could not speak for the film’s distributors. Universal released a statement that F9 will be pushed back a whole year from its initial May 2020 release. Now, Dom Toretto and family are set to return to theaters worldwide in April 2021, specifically April 2 in North America.

The Lovebirds

Delay: Release Postponed Indefinitely

In the wake of the Coronavirus, the human race is in desperate need of a good laugh, but it will not come from this romantic comedy. Paramount has made the decision to push back The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple incidentally wrapped up in a murder mystery, from its original April 3 release with no new date set at the moment. Hopefully, the November release of Nanjiani’s MCU film Eternals does not suffer the same fate.

Mulan

Delay: Release Postponed Indefinitely

As if a boycott in Hong Kong was not causing Mulan enough trouble, the threat of the Coronavirus has proven to be its worst obstacle. The global release for the live-action update of Disney beloved 1998 animated film has been put on hold. Bob Iger had previously told CNBC that Disney was committed to opening the movie, about a Chinese woman posing as a man to defend her country in the wake of war, on schedule in the US on March 27, 2020, despite awaiting approval to be released in the country it is set in with theaters closing nationwide.

The New Mutants

Delay: Release postponed indefinitely

Fans who have been all-too-patiently awaiting the release of The New Mutants are going to have to wait a little bit longer. Disney made the decision to postpone the April 3, 2020, release of the X-Men spin-off film due to the Coronavirus. This marks the fourth time the much-delayed comic book movie has suffered a push back.

Antlers

Delay: Release Postponed Indefinitely

With the world already facing enough fear in the wake of the Coronavirus, horror movie Antlers, from producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper, will not be scaring audiences anytime soon. Disney, owner of the film’s distributor Searchlight, announced that its initial release date of April 17, 2020 has been delayed with no new release date set at this time.

Production Delays

The following films have been films have been put on hold while still in development for the time being. Some have still maintained their initial release date.

Mission: Impossible 7: Release Date – July 23, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Release Date – February 12, 2021

The Little Mermaid: Release Date – TBD

Home Alone: Release Date – December 2020

The Last Duel: Release Date – December 25, 2020

Nightmare Alley: Release Date – TBD

Releases Postponed In China

The following films are either still currently poised to release in the US or have already been released in the States, but have been indefinitely postponed specifically in China.

Sonic the Hedgehog: US Release Date – February 14, 2020

Dolittle: US Release Date – January 17, 2020

1917: US Release Date – December 25, 2019

Jojo Rabbit: US Release Date – November 8, 2019

Hellboy: US Release Date – April 12, 2019

