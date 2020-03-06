The James Bond franchise is really a beloved and long-running film property which has never been definately not theaters. Bond’s journey on the silver screen spans decades, with multiple actors dealing with the mantle of 007. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth and final movie in the franchise, having a combination of new and returning actors. Among the newcomers is Rami Malek’s mysterious villain Safin– although there’s a popular fan theory that he’s actually playing iconic Bond foe Dr. No. And Malek does not have any problem giving cryptic responses to the rumor.

Security on the James Bond franchise is notoriously tight, so Eon Productions will keep its secrets and ensure a complete theatrical experience for the generations of 007 fans. And given VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die’s recent delay to worldwide health issues, Rami Malek and company will have to help keep their cards near to the chest for another group of months. Malek was asked concerning the popular Dr recently. No theory, and he responded with:

I’d never shoot something similar to that down. It’s intriguing.

Well, done Rami Malek. He knows his way around an interview clearly, and found solution to react to the Dr. No rumors without confirming or denying the chance actually. But you can find months of interviews before VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die hits theaters, so he’ll be asked this same question some more times prior to the long gestating blockbuster arrives in theaters.

Rami Malek’s comments result from his recent conversation with Total Film magazine, and contains the potential to fan the flames of these Dr. No rumors. Especially since he also admits that the movie Dr. No was the only person he watched in preparation for VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die. Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond saw the long term franchise embraced serialized storytelling for the very first time. Spectre brought iconic villain Blofeld back again to the house, played by Christoph Waltz. So it is not unthinkable that VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die could include another franchise favorite in Craig’s swan song performance.

This actually isn’t the very first time that Rami Malek has been asked concerning the Dr. No fan theory. It had been taken to his attention a couple weeks ago first, and he seemed positively thrilled concerning the conversations happening online. It’s because of this that he won’t shoot down that rumor. Instead, he’s pleased to stir the pot and build-up anticipation until VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die finally arrives in theaters.

It has been a fascinating week for VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die and James Bond fans. Because of global concerns concerning the coronavirus, the film has been delayed several months. This is likely to keep the global launch at one date, and invite for the entire potential of the movie’s international sales. Bond 25 was already quite a while coming, which means this delay is obviously not ideal.

VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die will now arrive in theaters on November 25th, in a far more traditional release date for the franchise. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.