🔥No, Siânnise Fudge did not say the n-word on Love Island🔥

Love Island favourite Siânnise Fudge has been accused of using the n-word – but a review of the episode in question reveals this is not the case.

The 25-year-old Bristolian, who cannot respond to the allegation as she is still in the villa, has hit headlines over claims she used the offensive word while consoling Shaughna Phillips after last week’s brutal recoupling.

A handful of Ofcom complaints were made about the matter.

But in the uncensored clip, which you can watch above, it is clear that Siânnise says, “They ain’t no good,” in reference to the ongoing conversation about scaffolders.

Fan favourite: Siânnise was off-screen when she said “they ain’t no good” (ITV)

In a statement issued to Standard Online, a Love Island spokesperson said: “Viewers are mistaken. No one said – and nor would be broadcast – the word in question.

“We strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.”

After a shaky start in the villa, which saw her end up in multiple “friendship” couples, Siânnise has become a fan favourite.

Her adorable relationship with Luke Trotman has won over viewers and bookies are tipping them as possible winners.

Earlier this week, the couple enjoyed some time alone in the hideaway and the only semi-official pairing, while Paige Turley and Finley Tapp recently became the first pair to become girlfriend and boyfriend.

Tonight’s Love Island will see the couples take on the popular headline challenge, which sees them tasked with guessing who was featured in various headlines from the series so far.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.