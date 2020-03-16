No school, no social gatherings of more than 50 across St. Louis as coronavirus fight escalates

Edward Fox, lead custodian at Eureka Elementary school, cleans a first grade classroom as the Rockwood School District begins a weeklong break on Friday, March 13, 2020. Custodians started deep cleaning the first of 33 buildings using mist sprayers and disinfectant to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Custodians Steven Bassett, left, and Cathy Rego clean chairs inside a first grade classroom at Eureka Elementary school as the Rockwood School District begins a weeklong break on Friday, March 13, 2020. Custodians started deep cleaning the first of 33 buildings using mist sprayers and disinfectant to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Edward Fox, lead custodian at Eureka Elementary school, cleans first grade classroom cubbies as the Rockwood School District begins a weeklong break on Friday, March 13, 2020. Custodians started deep cleaning the first of 33 buildings using mist sprayers and disinfectant to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Area officials have banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, a statement announced Sunday evening.Officials also are recommending that public, private, charter and parochial schools in all five jurisdictions close by Wednesday. Illinois schools already had been ordered closed until March 30 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday.Although many school districts start spring break Monday, most area schools announced plans to close from Wednesday until at least April 3, including the Archdiocese of St. Louis Catholic schools. All school activities and competitions are also canceled.Jefferson County public schools will close Tuesday and remain closed until April 3, officials said.“The decision to close our school districts was extremely difficult, made in consultation with all area superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families,” a joint statement reads. “Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information regarding ongoing learning plans, as well as social services for those in need,” including free meals for students who qualify.Of the 127 Missouri residents tested for COVID-19, five have tested positive including two in St. Louis County, according to state health officials.The decision to ban large social gatherings was reached after a meeting including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and several health care professionals.The ban is expected to last at least eight weeks, on the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The recommended ban on social gatherings includes things like conferences, festivals, concerts and weddings but does not include businesses.Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement Sunday evening to “strongly urge” groups to cancel public events with 50 individuals or more “with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations.”The closure of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Missouri is “under consideration,” local officials said, while Pritzker issued the closure order on Sunday for dining in at Illinois restaurants.City Museum, the St. Louis Aquarium and the St. Louis Science Center all announced closures through March 31. Public libraries remain open.The operators of Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown announced Sunday that the bar will not be open on St. Patrick’s Day, following the cancellation of the neighborhood’s parade and festival.“Our staff and customers’ health and safety is our main concern,” owner Bob Brazell posted on Facebook.HandleBar in the Grove also announced Sunday that they would be closing after business hours on Monday, and would remain closed for an unspecified period of time.Fields Foods announced that shopping would be limited to customers over the age of 60 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at their Lafayette Square location “as an added precaution for seniors during this health crisis,” a statement from the business read. The grocery store will also limit the number of certain sanitizing and paper products that can be purchased.This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurse Cathy Renth directs cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

A Mercy nurse speaks from a distance to a masked person coming to a drive-in coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses use hand sanitizer between patients as they work at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses greet cars at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurse Cathy Renth directs cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurse Cathy Renth directs patients into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses work head out to greet cars at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

