🔥No plans to delay Poland’s elections due to coronavirus: PM🔥

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland does not plan to change the date of the May 10 presidential elections due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

“Today there are no plans to move presidential elections. There is no necessity to do so,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

