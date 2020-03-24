No overnight stays at Missouri state parks starting Friday

Missouri state parks will no longer allow overnight visitors starting Friday and close all campgrounds and lodging until May. The Department of Natural Resources announced the change Monday to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. State parks will remain open for daily use but will close all campgrounds, park-run lodging and concessionaire-run lodging at night, according to the department. All fees for camping and park-run lodging reservations scheduled for Friday night through April 30 will be refunded. Officials will contact campers with reservations who have yet to arrive to state parks. Just four days ago, the state said it would keep the parks open but would minimize any human interaction. The Department of Natural Resources asked anyone with a confirmed reservation at a state park or historic site campground or park-run lodging to call the department’s reservation call center at 1-877-422-6766. Anyone with a confirmed reservation at concessionaire-run lodging at the below state parks was asked to call he state park directly: Sam A. Baker State Park 573-856-4223Bennett Spring State Park 417-532-4307Echo Bluff State Park 844-322-3246Lake Wappapello State Park 573-297-3817Meramec State Park 573-468-6519Montauk State Park 573-548-2434Pomme de Terre State Park 636-222-8602 or 417-852-1031Roaring River State Park 417-847-2330Stockton State Park 417-276-5329Thousand Hills State Park 660-665-7119Washington State Park 636-586-2995• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

