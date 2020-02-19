🔥No one likes paying tax but a radical new idea could change our view🔥

No normal person likes paying tax. I guess somewhere in the depths of the Momentum movement there is someone who feels a tiny frisson of joy when they see big deductions on their payslip; someone who sends off their cheque for council tax sealed with a loving kiss. But the rest of us? We all know that death and taxes are the only certainties in life and we approach them with equal trepidation.

So it’s no wonder that most politicians spend most of their time promising they won’t tax us more. If they do dare propose tax rises, it’s always on someone else: the rich, the billionaires, the top one per cent, the corporations, offshore property buyers. The problem, of course, is that there is a limited number of bad guys out there, and many of them are quite good at dodging the taxman. And our public services are starting to need seriously bigger sums of money just to keep them going.

Why? More and more of us are living longer, and claim a pension. We’re keeping people alive for decades longer, even with serious health conditions, which is wonderful — but expensive. Keeping up with criminals in the digital age is harder than ever. We need to overhaul our homes, our transport and our energy system to deal with climate change. And our national infrastructure is crumbling — it’s going to need serious investment, especially if we want to keep up with other economies.

Meanwhile, it’s getting increasingly difficult to actually extract tax from our economy. Petrol taxes raise billions but soon we’ll be moving to electric cars and electricity is only taxed at five per cent. Global businesses can move their profits about between countries, and there’s a limited amount we can do about it, no matter how many times the politicians promise a “crackdown”.

And more and more of us are self-employed, which comes with its own stresses and strains, but it does mean a lower tax bill. The tax officials are left staring at an empty hole where the money used to be.

The gap between what public services need and what the tax system generates is getting wider — it could be £100 billion by the end of this decade. But of course, the politicians aren’t talking about this ever-widening gap in the public finances. They just tell you everything is OK, mutter a bit about fiscal rules and sound money, and plot behind closed doors about how to raise taxes without anyone noticing.

That’s why my new hero is a quietly spoken man from the Midlands, councillor Andrew Day. He’s the Conservative leader of Warwick district council, which serves the residents of Leamington Spa, Warwick and Kenilworth. Mr Day is the champion of a cross-party initiative to do two remarkable things. First, he’s proposing putting up council tax to create a climate change fund, ring-fenced for things like flood protection. Second — and here’s the truly astonishing part — he’s asking the voters if it’s alright by them.

Warwick district council is meeting at the end of this month to make the final decision on whether to go ahead with tax increases of about £52 per household — £1 a week. According to laws passed in Westminster, this is “excessive”, so it has to be approved by the voters. I helped write that law when I worked in government and although I find the use of the word “excessive” to be, well, excessive, I couldn’t be more proud. It’s taken longer than I hoped but it is forcing council leaders to come out of the woodwork and start telling the truth to people about what things cost, and why tax is worth all the pain and resentment we feel when we pay it.

One thing I admire about Mr Day’s plan is the promise the money will be “ring-fenced”. The policy wonk word for this is “hypothecated”, which is the sort of word the Treasury invents when it wants to make something sound dangerous and confusing. In fact, hypothecated taxes are neither. All it means is that the money you pay doesn’t go into a slush fund where you never find out what happened to it, it goes into a single pot and it’s only used to pay for the things you were promised. It helps build trust.

The official view is that this is terrible, because ring-fencing stops officials moving money from popular things to unpopular things. And it makes it harder to manage the ups and downs of the economic cycle. If the NHS was strictly funded by National Insurance, for example, it would have to cut its budget during a recession.

So these are reasonable concerns, when it comes to raising the basic income for core public services.

But we’re on the brink of a tax crisis, and we have to be more creative. Our politicians have had their fingers burned by hysterical reactions to the pasty tax, and the granny tax, and the dementia tax; fuel duty protests and poll tax riots and council tax boycotts. Will the next budget really charge ahead with a mansion tax, or a big tax rise on pension savings and entrepreneurs? Maybe. But I won’t hold my breath.

No taxpayer wants to chuck money into a bottomless pit, which is why no politician wants to ask them. But people will contribute when they know what the money’s for. I hope Mr Day’s experiment will prove that. So it’s time to follow his lead.

Stop treating voters like idiots, and don’t try to tax them without them noticing. Start telling the truth about tax and we might actually be able to raise some.

Polly Mackenzie is chief executive of Demos

